Kundali Bhagya 20 Feb Full Episode Live Updates: Rishabh tries to find proof against Prithvi Rishabh apologises for his behaviour towards Salil. He tells Sherlyn how he does not deem Prithvi to be the right match for Preeta. Sherlyn goes and tells this to Prithvi and also suggests him to do something that makes everyone feel that Prithvi is the right match for Preeta. She comes up with a plan. Preeta comes to Karan's house to apologise but realises that Karan was just making a fool out of her. She gets angry at him.

In the previous episode, Srishti goes to the Luthra house to prepare for the mehendi function. Seeing Srishti and Kritika’s apparent closeness, Kareena calls Sherlyn home so that she can put Srishti in her place. Sherlyn tries to do so, but Srishti retaliates with equal intensity. Kareena threatens to fire her from her job. Rishabh calls Mr. Salil, a detective, to give him information on Prithvi. Srishti eavesdrops this and records his conversation, which Rishabh apparently notices. Preeta tries to call Karan again but he does not pick up. She decides to go meet him in person.

9:30pm- Rishabh asks Salil to take leave. Rishabh tells Sherlyn that he saw Sherlyn upset. He apologises for having shouted at Salil in Sherlyn’s presence. he further adds that he is very wary about Prithvi.

9:32pm- Srishti thanks Kritika for having saved her. She tells her to be careful the next time she takes revenge. Sameer lauds Srishti for whatever she did to Sherlyn. Sameer and Srishti enter into an eye contact.

9:34pm- Rishabh tells Sherlyn that he does not feel Prithvi is the right match for Preeta and wants to gather proof against Prithvi before talking to Sarla about it.

9:36pm- Preeta comes to Karan’s room and starts talking about what happened at the mall. She is apologetic about how she did not take his side. She tells him that she’ll talk to Rishabh about how he slapped him. Karan acts even more sad. Preeta tries to console him.

9:39pm- Rishabh comes to Karan’s room and Preeta tells him how he did wrong that he slapped him. Karan gets elated that Preeta is taking his side. Rishabh tells Preeta that he has already apologised for his mistake. Preeta gets angry at Karan for making fun of her concern. She leaves the room.

9:46pm- Sherlyn tells Prithvi all that Rishabh told her. Prithvi gets agitated hearing all this.

9:48pm- Sherlyn tries to tell him to concentrate on creating a positive image in front of Rishabh. She tells him to do something that assures them that he can protect Preeta. Prithvi threatens to hit herlyn as she continuously reiterates that Prithvi has to act heroic enough.

9:54pm- Preeta starts ranting about the whole Karan episode and Srishti is confused as to what has happened. Preeta is very agitated and goes away. Seeing this, Kritika tells Srishti that she feels Karan and Preeta have a connection.

9:57pm- Prithvi agrees that he’ll have to do something to show his heroism to Preeta and everyone else. Sherlyn comes up with a plan for the same.