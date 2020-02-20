Kundali Bhagya 20 February 2020 preview: As Sherlyn and Mahira sought plans to get Preeta killed, Karan saves the lady from the kidnappers. But a problem has got the ladies as their truth might get exposed tonight. Here is the preview of Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya 20 February 2020 preview: In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, we saw how Preeta and Karan fought with the goons for their lives. The two managed to free themselves from the kidnappers with Srishti and Sammy’s help. But they are unaware of the fact that the truck drivers were plotted by Sherlyn to kill Preeta. She asked them to kill Preeta and save Karan but Karan, on the other hand, saves his lady by beating the kidnappers up.

But there’s a plan cooking in Karan’s mind. In today’s episode, Karan after beating the goons, tells Sammy that he will take the unconscious truck driver along with them. Karan also tells the other family members to reach the police station. After hearing this, Sherlyn and Mahira are seen furious as they fear their true intentions might get disclosed. Sherlyn tells Mahira that if the truck driver discloses to the whole Luthra family that she paid him to kill Preeta, the family would throw her out of the house.

She also instills fear in Mahira by telling her that if it is revealed that she pushed Preeta in front of the moving truck, the circumstances after would be much worse. Mahira tries to convince the family that Karan might take a wrong step in a fit of anger but Rishab refutes to her words and says that Karan made the right decision which shocks Mahira and her mother.

This twist has set an interesting plot in the show and many questions as well. Will the true colors of Sherlyn and Mahira be revealed in front of the family? or will they survive this time as well?

