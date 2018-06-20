Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Sherlyn is taken to hospital Sherlyn is taken to the hospital and Prithvi reaches there to see what's wrong.

In the previous episode, Sherlyn feels unwell and chachi suggests that she is pregnant. Kareen ais agitated at this claim of hers and asks her to keep quiet. Karan agrees with Preeta that there is a possibility that Sherlyn might be pregnant through Rishabh.

9:30pm- Prithvi dismisses that Sherlyn cannot be pregnant as if she is, their plan will never take shape. There is knock on the door and Sherlyn is called for cake cutting ceremony.

9:31pm- Rakhi asks for a knife to cut the cake and Sherlyn offers to bring it from the kitchen. She faints on her way back to the hall. Everyone is shocked and tries to wake her up. Sherlyn feels uneasy and Rakhi takes her to the hospital. Chachi comes to Kareena and asks her to believe that she is pregnant. Karan goes to Rishabh to confirm whether he has done anything with Sherlyn. He tells him that Sherlyn is pregnant.

9:37pm- Prithvi rushes to the hospital to meet Sherlyn and make things alright through sly means. The doctor asks everyone to move outside the room so that she can conduct the check-up properly. Chachi tells Mahesh that Sherlyn is pregnant. Kareena gets angry at her and starts shouting at her.

9:41pm- Srishti, Karan, Rishabh and Preeta come to the hospital too. The doctor confirms that Sherlyn is pregnant. Sherlyn asks her to conduct some other tests before confirming the same to the family.

9:44pm- Everyone is shocked to see Prithvi in the hospital. Karan says that he must’ve come to meet Sherlyn but he dismisses it saying that he has come to meet Preeta and be of any help if he can.

9:50pm- Sherlyn calls Prithvi but he cannot pick up as Karan takes his case. Sherlyn calls him again and he excuses himself. Srishti calls Sheryn to see if her number is busy.

9:57pm- Prithvi tells Sherlyn that if he does not pick up the call, that means he is busy. He sees Karan spying on him and pretends to talk to someone else. Karan points out that he can see that Prithvi is flustered and anxious.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More