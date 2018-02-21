Kundali Bhagya 21 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Karan and Preeta decide to talk Karan and Preeta thinking of talking to each other as they value their friendship more than anything else. The mehendi function has begin and Prithvi has come up with a plan to display his heroism. Karan assures Rishabh that a girl can be proposed even when she is engaged.

In the previous episode, Rishabh tells Sherlyn how he does not feel that Prithvi is the right match for Preeta. Hearing all this, Sherlyn goes and tells all this to Prithvi and comes up with a plan for him to do something macho in order to prove his heroism to everyone. Preeta goes to Karan’s house to talk to her but there is realises that Karan was making a fool out of her and has already sorted out things between himself and Rishabh. Realising this, Prreta is angry at him and storms out of the room.

9:28pm- Sherlyn tells him about the plan she has thought of and asks him to create a situation where he can showcase his heroism. He thinks of displaying his heroism in Sherlyn’s mehendi function.

9:31pm- Karan is getting ready for the function and starts reminiscing about what had happened. On the other hand, Preeta does the same. But she also doubts her loyalty to Prithvi but immediately gives her satisfaction thinking that they are just friends. Karan thinks of calling her to clear things out but then decides against it.

9:34pm- Karan and Preeta don’t want to lose each other as both feel the other one is pure and innocent. They don’t want to lose each other as a friend and value their friendship a lot.

9:34pm- Srishti comes home and Preeta stops her midway, wanting to apologise her. She tells her that she was actually angry at Karan but she burst out at Srishti. They sort everything out and Srishti tells her that she doesn’t like it when Preeta undervalues Karan. Srishti rushes in to get ready.

9:39pm- The mehendi function has begun and Rishabh’s eyes are searching for Preeta. When asked by Kritika as to whom he is looking for, Rishabh covers up by saying that he was just looking at the decorations.

9:41pm- Sameer tells them that he had called them and got to know that Preeta is on her way and is coming with Prithvi.

9:46pm- When asked, Sameer tells them that he had just called Srishti and they take his case.

9:48pm- Kareena asks Rakhi whether the woman who is to put mehendi has come. Kareena also tells her that Sherlyn and her relatives are about to come and they must make arrangements for welcoming them.

9:55pm- Karan gets Kritika the car keys she had long been hoping for.

9:57pm- Karan states that there is a right time to propose a girl. Prithvi asks whether it can happen even when the girl is engaged and he agrees.