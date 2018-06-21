Kundali Bhagya 21 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Sherlyn's pregnancy is confirmed The doctor confirms that Sherlyn is pregnant. Karan asks Prithvi to beware as he has strong evidence against him and will make sure to bring forth his truth soon.

In the previous episode, Sherlyn faints in the party and everyone takes her to the hospital. The doctor confirms to her that she is pregnant but she asks her to conduct other tests. Sherlyn calls Prithvi but figuring out that Karan is spying on him, he pretends to talk to a business client. Karan has decided to unveil the truth.

9:30pm- Karan asks Prithvi to beware as he has strong evidence against him and will bring forth his truth soon. Prithvi asks him to behave himself. Preeta comes to call him as Rakhi is looking for him. Preeta asks them to keep quiet as they’ve come because of Sherlyn.

9:32pm- The doctor confirms to Sherlyn that she is pregnant and she is shocked. Rishabh wonders whetehr what Karan told him was the truth. Srishti comes to talk to him and asks what would happen if his marriage with Sherlyn is broken. She is glad that Rishabh will be able to handle himself. He also mentions that he’d get married to Preeta if her wedding gets cancelled.

9:37pm- The doctor wants to go out to give the good news to everyone. Sherlyn asks her to let it go but she is reluctant. Sherlyn offers to pay her for keeping her mouth shut. Chachi looks at Preeta and thinks that it would be good if Preeta got married to Karan as they’d balance out on each other.

9:40pm- Prithvi is in a dilemma as to what to do since he wants to meet Sherlyn before everyone else does. The doctor is not deterred and goes ahead to tel everyone what the matter is. She goes out and just as she is about to tell them, she is called for an emergency case.

9:49pm- Prithvi is tensed hearing that Sherlyn is pregnant and blames her for whatever has happened. Sherlyn tries to think of a way to get out of this situation. They can’t think of anything and Prithvi claims that now their entire plan is flop.

9:56pm- Mahesh asks Rishabh if he likes Sherlyn and asks him how he actually feels. He wants him to own up to his feelings as he feels it is not late to do so. Preeta calls Rishabh to come along as Kareena and chachi have entered in a verbal brawl. Seeing all this, Rakhi decides to go to Sherlyn to ask her what the matter is.

