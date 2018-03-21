Kundali Bhagya 21 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi maligns Karan and Preeta's reputation Prithvi tries his best to malign Preeta and Karan's image. Everyone tries to defend them but is ultimately rendered speechless. Karan and Preeta are on their way back to the house. EVen Rishabh can't defend them anymore now.

In the previous episode, Preeta plans to scare Karan by dressing up like a ghost. She is almost successful in doing so until karan plays smart and forces her to let out the truth. Meanwhile, Prithvi comes home and acts as though he does not know Pragya has gone out with Karan to look for him. When everyone tells him this this, he creates an issue out of the fact that Preeta has gone out alone with Karan and is spending the night with him.

9:30pm- Preeta and Karan decide to take a lift from the highway again. Preeta asks Karan to go hide so that they can get a lift. However, the truck driver stops only because he is Karan’s fan.

9:33pm- Everyone comes back home from the farmhouse. Sarla tells Prithvi that she did not like how he talked bad about Preeta and Karan’s relationship. Prithvi tells her that she cannot see the truth as she is blinded by her love for Preeta.

9:36pm- Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he has planned to put a bad name to Karan and Preeta’s friendship. So much so, that Preeta’s entry into the luthra house will be stopped.

9:37pm- Preeta is tensed as to what everyone at home must be thinking that they’ve been out all night. Preeta asks the driver to drive fast but Karan stops him from doing so.

9:39pm- Prithvi brings up the topic of Preeta and Karan’s friendship again. Srishti tells Prithvi that she went out at night only to look for him.

9:48pm- Sarla asks Prithvi to keep his mouth shut or lest she’ll forget that he is his to be son-in-law. Prithvi tells her that he is insecure because Preeta has gone out at night with an unknown man. Sarla defends Preeta and tells Prithvi how he hasn’t been able to understand Preeta character till yet.

9:50pm- Rakhi tells Prithvi that she sent Preeta to look for him. Prithvi starts maligning Karan’s image too.

9:56pm- Prithvi says that it might be possible that Preeta got attracted to Karan. Everyone is speechless. Sherlyn is gald that Prithvi is playing his game so well.

9:57pm- Rishabh leaves the room and walks away. Srishti comes after him asking why he didn’t say anything. Rishabh tells her that he doesn’t have anything to say in their defence. Sherlyn seconds that and says it is very possible for Preeta to get attracted to him.

