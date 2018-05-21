Kundali Bhagya 21 May Full Episode Written Updates: Sameer frees Srishti Karan and Rishabh manage to fool Neel and his men while Sameer is freeing Srishti. On their way out, Sameer stumbles and falls down. Karan and Rishabh reveal their identity and tell Neel that now he'll be punished for his actions.

In the previous episode, everyone reaches the spot where they think Srishti has been held up. Karan comes up with a plan to dress up and do a roleplay to scare Neel and his men in order to rescue Srishti. Rakhi calls Sameer to ask him about their whereabouts and asks Mahesh to come along and help them in rescuing Srishti. Srishti sees Sameer and is relieved that they’ve come to save her.

9:30pm- Karan dresses up as a police inspector and talks to Neel’s men and indulges in fun.

9:32pm- Mahesh, Rakhi and Sarla go to the specified spot and Sarla drives the auto. Sarla is tensed and knows that Neel is not a good man. She swears to not let go of Neel and teach him a lesson.

9:35pm- Neel doubts Karan’s authenticity as an inspector and Karan says that he is here to arrest someone else so he’ll let them go. Rishabh comes out of hiding and gets hold of Neel’s gun very tactfully.

9:38pm- Sameer goes to talk to Srishti and Srishti is in awe of his dedication as he has come to this warehouse putting his life in danger. Srishti asks him to give her a hug when Sameer tells her that she really matters to her.

9:42pm- Preeta is waiting outside for everyone to return but decides to go inside as she cannot wait any longer.

9:47pm- Preeta goes inside the warehouse and one of Neel’s men spots her. He asks her to get out but she tackles him and goes further inside.

9:48pm- Neel asks the “diamond thief” i.e. Rishabh to shoot Karan. They try to fool them but are running out of ideas.

9:55pm- Neel forces Rishabh to shoot Karan. Rishabh instead points the gun towards him and he asks his men to shoot them. Karan tells him that he’ll be punished and he should handover Srishti to them.

9:57pm- Sameer opens Srishti knots and Srishti becomes emotional and hugs him. Sameer suggests that they should leave as soon as possible. On her way out, she hits one of his men with a rock. While they are running out, Sameer stumbles and falls down.

