Kundali Bhagya 22 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Prithvi hires goons Sherlyn and her family comes for the mehendi function and the ceremony begins. Prithvi hires goons so that he can display his heroism in front of everyone and prove to be worthy of Preeta. Srishti sees a "P" written on Sherlyn's hand instead of an "R" and asks her to call off the engagement with Rishabh and marry Prithvi instead, so that Karan can marry Preeta.

In the previous episode, Karan and Preeta decide to talk to each other about their feelings as both of them feel that their friendship is invaluable. The mehendi function has begun and Rishabh is looking for Preeta when Sameer comes and tells him that she’s going to come with Prithvi. When asked how he knows, he tells them that he’d called Srishti. They take his case. Sherlyn and her family members are about to arrive.

9:30pm- Karan tells Rishabh that he needs to learn how to be a little flirtatious from him. Sherlyn’s friends are very impressed by the interior of the house. Sanjana introduces everyone to Rakhi. Kareena introduces everyone to Rishabh too. She asks him to be a good host to them.

9:32pm- Sherlyn’s best friend asks for Karan’s number but he refuses, saying that he does not like Sherlyn at all. Kareena instructs the girls to start putting mehendi on Sherlyn’s hands.

9:35pm- The Arora family comes in and Rishabh tells them that they’ve been waiting for them. Preeta asks him whether there is any vacant room in the house where Janki can rest. Rishabh offers to take Janki to the guest room.

9:37pm- The Aroras meet Rakhi and Kritika calls Preeta and Srishti to come and put mehendi. Sherlyn’s chachi taunts Kareena on wearing such light jewellery.

9:39pm- The girl asks what name to write in the mehendi and Kareena tells her to write the first letter of Rishabh’s name.

9:40pm- Prithvi has gone to meet the goons and tells them his plan. He asks them to scare the guests at the Luthra house, barring Sherlyn. He tells him that he’ll beat them up in order to show his heroism. They strike a deal.

9:48pm- Sherlyn’s mehendi has been put and everyone is in awe of how beautiful it is. Preeta is wondering where Karan is. Sherlyn goes to a secluded spot the make the “R” on her mehendi a “P”. Sherlyn spots Srishti and tells her that she’ll definitely take revenge from her. Srishti compliments her on her mehendi and sees the “P”.

9:56pm- Srishti tells Sherlyn that she feels Prithvi is a good match for her and she must drop her engagement with Rishabh and go ahead with Prithvi so that Preeta can get married to Karan. Sherlyn swears to take revenge for all the insults targeted against her.

