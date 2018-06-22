Kundali Bhagya 22 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Everyone is relieved Everyone is relieved as Sherlyn tells them that she fainted just because of severe acidity. Karan and Srishti still don't believe her but everyone else does.

In the previous episode, the doctor confirms to Sherlyn that she is pregnant. Sherlyn offers to bribe her to keep her mouth shut but that does not deter her. Sherlyn tells this to Prithvi and they try to think of a way to combat this but can’t. Mahesh asks Rishabh to own upto his feelings as he knows that Rishabh likes Preeta.

9:30pm- Rakhi comes to Sherlyn’s room and Prithvi immediately hides from her. Rakhi asks her why she fainted at the party. Sherlyn tells her it is because of the diet that she is following that she became weak and fainted. Sherlyn now claims to be okay and says that the doctor has said she can go home.

9:33pm- Rakhi is thankful that it is only due to acidity that she fainted. She tells her she was anxious as chachi was continually saying that she was pregnant. However, she is glad that Sherlyn is so concerned of Rishabh’s feelings.

9:36pm- rakhi comes out of the room and tells everyone that it is only a case of severe acidity and nothing else. Prithvi asks Sherlyn to take care of her eating habits. Karan points out that it is weird that she faced such a lot of problem only due to acidity. Rakhi tells Rishabh that Sherlyn was following a diet to fir into the dress he bought for her.

9:40pm- Chachi still feels Sherlyn is hiding her pregnancy as she reminds everyone that the doctor said that she has to explain her condition to them. Sherlyn insists on going back home and so does Mahesh and Preeta.

9:43pm- Karan offers to drop Preeta and Srishti to their home.

9:47pm- Rakhi asks Rishabh to drop Sherlyn home but she tells her not to bother as her driver has come to pick her up. Rishabh asks Sherlyn if he can have two minutes as she wants to confess something. Rishabh asks her if the whole pregnancy scare was the truth and Sherlyn starts crying.

9:55pm- Rishabh realises that he was wrong in asking this and apologises to her. He also thanks her for not reacting to whatever chachi had said.

9:58pm- Karan is sure that Sherlyn is pregnant and swears to bring out the truth.

