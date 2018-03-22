Kundali Bhagya 22 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta and Karan come back Karan and Preeta come back home and Prithvi starts taunting Preeta. Karan plays along earlier but then tells everyone the truth, owing to the faith Sarla places in him. Everyone has nothing else to say to him.

In the previous episode, everyone comes home and Prithvi leaves no stone unturned to blame Preeta and malign her reputation. Rishabh is angry at him but is not ablee to defend both of them.

9:30pm- Sherlyn tells Srishti that Rishabh is right in not being able to defend Preeta and Karan. She points fingers at Preeta’s character. Rishabh asks her what she would’ve done if she was in Preeta’s place. Sherlyn does not know what to say.

9:32pm- Srishti tells Sherlyn how she thinks so lowly of others. Rishabh is angry at how Prithvi has come in and spoilt all their lives. He says that he’ll not let anyone come in between him and Karan. Sameer comes in and tells them that they’ve arrived. Sameer also informs Rishabh and Sherlyn.

9:34pm- Karan and Preeta come into the house to see everyone gathered together, looking tensed.

9:35pm- Prithvi tells Preeta how she took advantage of the moment and went out with Karan at night. Karan questions what he is saying and points it out to Sherlyn how he is speaking so ill of Preeta, unnecessarily. Kareena takes Prithvi’s side and says that whatever he is saying is right.

9:37pm- Kareena tells everyone that she’d always told them to keep Preeta away from them. Kareena questions Preeta as to why she agreed to go out with Karan and not refuse.

9:39pm- Srishti tells Prithvi that it is just because of him that all this drama is taking place. Prithvi asks her to keep quiet. Prithvi asks Preeta why they didn’t come back to the farmhouse. He does not wait for her explanation and continues to blame her. Preeta starts crying and Karan is angry.

9:42pm- Rishabh tries to intervene in between but Prithvi asks him to keep quiet too. Karan finally speaks up and asks him which pure relationship he is talking about.

9:47pm- Karan tells Prithvi that their relationship lacks trust, respect and support. Karan gets angry and in retaliation asks Preeta to tell everyone how close they were during the night. Preeta tells everyone that Karan is lying. But Prithvi tells her that he knows he’not lying.

9:49pm- Karan and Prithvi enter into a physical brawl and Prithvi falls down. Karan tells him that all that he has said is a figment of his imagination and it is what he wants everyone to believe. Karan tells Preeta how she does not have to cry because her mom believes her.

9:55pm- Sarla tells Karan that she believes him more than she believes Preeta. Karan tells her that now whatever he’ll say will be the truth. He begins with a story.

9:57pm: Preeta wonders how he is adding new elements to the story. Karan asks Kareena whether she’ll put the same blame on Kritika had she been in her place. Karan makes it clear that they did not do anything wrong the whole night they spent together.

