Kundali Bhagya 23 April 2018 Full Epsiode Written Updates: Preeta's engagement begins The Luthras come and offer help in the arrangements. Karan is glad that Tapsee has agreed to bring out Prithvi's truth and the video will substantiate her actions.

In the previous episode, Srishti tells Preeta that she still has time to consider her decision of getting engaged to Prithvi. However, Preeta tells her that it is not possible. Sarla is really tensed with all the engagement preparations still midway but her tension releases once she sees Preeta all dressed up and looking so pretty. Karan wants to instigate Tapsee so that she can come and create a scene in the party so that Prithvi’s truth can come out.

9:30pm- Rishabh comes to Abhi’s room and asks him to come along with him downstairs as everyone is waiting for him. Karan asks Rishabh if he’ll support him if he tries to break Preeta’s and Prithvi’s engagement and Rishabh agrees to support him.

9:33pm- Sarla blesses Preeta with all the happiness and says that she is proud of her daughters. she says that it is the dream of every mother that her daughter is well settled but she is a little frightened.

9:36pm- Rakhi feels that they should reach the venue earlier so that they can help Sarla with the arrangements. Kareena asks Rakhi to be a little careful lest the Aroras take advantage of their goodness.

9:39pm- Rakhi calls ask Sherlyn to ask where she is and Prithvi picks up. However, he manages to cover up for his mistake.

9:42pm- The Luthras reach the venue and propose to help Sarla with all the arrangements.

9:47pm- Sarla gets emotional seeing their support and says that it feels as though they are family.

9:49pm- Karan is at the door, welcoming the guests and Sherlyn comes in. He suggests to her that he is going to keep an eye on everyone. Tapsee comes to the party and Karan starts instigating her. Tapsee says that she is going to create a scene in the party.

9:54pm- Karan goes to get the pendrive from the car as that video will help substantiate Tapsee’s love for Prithvi. Prithvi comes to the venue and Sarla welcomes him.

9:56pm- Prithvi claims that he is very happy that he is getting engaged to Preeta.

9:58pm- Karan informs Tapsee that Prithvi has come. Tapsee says that she is ready.

