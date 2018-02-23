Kundali Bhagya 23 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Preeta is looking for Karan Preeta finally finds Karan and tries to talk to him but Kareena comes in and dismisses her. Kareena and Rakhi go to the bank to withdraw heavy jewellery. Karan asks Preeta for a dance with him.

In the previous episode, Sherlyn and her family members arrive at the mehendi function and the function begins. Prithvi hires goons and tells them the plan. They strike a deal and Prithvi is happy that he’ll now be able to showcase his heroism to everyone and prove that he is a good match for Preeta. Srishti spots a “P” instead of an “R” written on Sherlyn’s palm and asks her to call of the engagement with Rishabh and instead marry Prithvi so that Karan can marry Preeta. Sherlyn swears to take revenge from Srishti against all the insults meted out against her.

9:30pm- Karan is looking for Preeta in the party and when he spots her, he is in awe of how beautiful she is. Preeta asks Sameer where Karan is and he tells her that he’ll let Karan know as soon as he finds him.

9:33pm- Karan plays with a Preeta by putting a mirror against her which is putting a reflection on her face. preeta wonders that he must’ve gone to some other party. Karan spots her and scares her. when he asks whether she was finding him, she responds by saying that she was not.

9:35pm- Kareena tells Rakhi that she wants to present Sherlyn with heavy jewellery sets so that her chachi cannot taunt her further. Rakhi asks Kareena to come along with her to the bank so that they can bring the jewellery from the bank.

9:37pm- Preeta and Karan enter into a brawl. Preeat is about to tell Karan why she was looking for her but instantly Kareena comes in tells Preeta that her mom is looking for her. Karan asks whether they’re going somewhere and Rakhi says that they’ll be back soon.

9:40pm- Sherlyn’s best friend asks her to set her up with Karan. Preeta spots Prithvi talking to Sherlyn and prithvi starts justifying himself. She just asks him why he got so late to which he says that he was stuck in traffic. Prithvi thinks to himself that soon he’ll be seen as the hero of the party.

9:47pm- Sameer begins the mehendi performances and announces his and Sherlyn’s dance sequence. He calls upon Prithvi and Preeta too but Karan puts his leg in front of Prithvi and he gets tangled and falls down.

9:55pm- Karan tells Preeta that he cannot dance with Prithvi as he is a fallen man. Instead, he asks her Preeta to dance with him. Rishabh dances with Sherlyn while Karan dances with Preeta. Preeta feels that Karan thinks that she is in love with him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App