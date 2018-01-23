Kundali Bhagya 23 January 2018 full episode written updates: Lohri Celebrations Sherlyn tells Prithvi that he must not take pheras with Preeta around the Lohri fire or else she'll soon make their relationship public. Karan and Preeta enter into a quarrel wherein Karan accidently hints that he likes her. Sameer and Srishti too enter into a fight, wherein Srishti hopes that Sameer confesses his feelings for her, but all in vain. Janki catches both of them embracing each other and realises that something is definitely not as it seems.

The episode opens with family members teasing Karan. Prithvi says that he wants to have water and goes to meet Sherlyn. Prithvi shouts at her saying that all eyes are on them and she must not meet him like this. Sherlyn says that she’ll not take pheras around the Lohri fire and also asks Prithvi to not do the same with Preetha. Prithvi shouts at him dismissing that they are not a couple and gets violent with Sherlyn. Sherlyn tells him that she’ll tell everybody about their relationship and she does not care what the world thinks of them.

Sherlyn’s mom is against Preetha’s and Srishti’s entry into the house. Karan and Preeta enter into a quarrel as to why why Karan always dismisses it when people talk good about Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn gets choked as Prithvi holds her by tye neck as he is angry. Prithvi offers her water, in return of the promise of fufilling Sherlyn’s wish. He promises to do something due to which he’ll not have to go around the Lohri fire with Preeta, and Sherlyn not with Rishabh.

Meanwhile, Srishti and Sameer start fighting because the latter feels she was getting way to friendly with the waiters. when Srishti asks him why he is so protective, he comes up with saying that it is because she is his guest, while Srishti is hoping for him to confess his feelings. Both of them have something going on, which they refuse to accept. on the other hand, Prithvi assures Sherlyn, that they’ll soon make their relationship public. Janki sees Prithvi and Sherlyn embracing each other and Sherlyn pretends that something has dropped in her eyes. Prithvi plays along so that they are not caught. Janki tells them that it seems they are trying to conceal the truth but immediately dismisses it by calling it a joke. Janki asks them to go out for pooja. But now Janki is sure that something is definitely wrong.