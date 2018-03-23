Kundali Bhagya 23 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Everyone believes Karan Karan manages to convince everyone that they did not do anything wrong the night they spent together. Sarla tells Pragya that she will call off the marriage as she cannot see Pragya unhappy in the future.

In the previous episode, Karan and Preeta come back home. Prithvi starts shouting at Preeta, blaming her for agreeing to spend the night with Karan. He starts maligning Preeta’s character and Karan’s image. Kareena also agrees with him. At first, Karan plays along. But when Sarla tells him that she belives him more than she believes Preeta, he decides to tell the truth and puts everyone to shame for their low thinking.

9:30pm- Karan succeeds in persuading everyone to believe that they did not do anything wrong. Prithvi is shocked that even Kareena is on Karan’s side now.

9:32pm- Prithvi does not stop his questioning and asks them where they spent the night. Karan tells them that they spent a night at someone’s house and Prithvi wants to visit the place. Karan evades this prospect and starts with another story, showing Preeta in a positive light.

9:36pm- Karan asks Preeta to tell them her side of the story but Preeta dismisses it by saying that she does not remember anything as she was too engrossed in looking for Prithvi.

9:39pm- Srishti tells Prithvi that her sister took such a lot of pains for him, and he is not even appreciative of her. Instead, he is blaming them for something they did not even do. Sherlyn apologises to Preeta, because Karan makes her realise that she was wrong.

9:41pm- Everyone is proud and appreciative of what Karan did and how he protected her.

9:47pm- Sarla tells Preeta that she has full faith in her and how she is only to be blamed as she could not figure out Prithvi’s reality. She is really guilty of whatever has happened. Therefore, she says she’ll break off the marriage with Prithvi as she cannot see Preeta unhappy.

9:55pm- Prithvi goes into Sherlyn’s room and starts shouting at her, blaming her whatever happened. He points out that now everyone is against him.

9:57pm- Kareena tells Sarla that even if she calls off the marriage, everyone will feel Prithvi did so and will blame Preeta for her. Sarla counters her and tells her not to interfere in the matter.

