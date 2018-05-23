Kundali Bhagya 23 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi comes to the godown Prithvi comes to the godown to pay money to Neel but realises that everyone is inside. Karan and Rishabh are held hostage but Preeta manages to free Srishti and Sameer.

In the previous episode, everyone goes to rescue Srishti and Karan and Rishabh manage to fool Neel till Sameer rescues Srsihti. However, all of them are caught and held up.

9:30pm- Rishabh and Karan are held hostage. Karan says that he knows that Neel is a bad man and has kidnapped an innocent girl. Neels tells him that he knows he is a bad man and also a dangerous one. He tells him Srishti saw something she shouldn’t have seen and he is being paid a lot of money for killing Srishti.

9:33pm- Rishabh asks him who the person is who is paying him for killing Srishti. Karan offers Neel a huge sum of money in exchange of the name of the person who is paying to kill her.

9:36pm- Prithvi knows that everyone is inside the godown and cannot go inside. In the meanwhile, Preeta calls Prithvi and asks him for help but he says that he is not able to hear her due to a network issue. Preeta decides to go inside and rescue everyone.

9:38pm- Rishabh guarantees a lot of money to Neel and one of his men searches his name and says that he is richer than him.

9:40pm- Neel puts a knife against Karan’s neck and Rishabh requests him not to do anything to Karan. Preeta sees Srishti and Sameer tied up and decides to get into action to save them. She open their ropes and as they are about to run away, Neel’s men come in.

9:48pm- Sameer, Srishti and Preeta fight Neel’s men and tie them down. Preeta and Srishti blame themselves for all that is happening. Srishti tells her that she saw a murder happening and someone is paying Neel to kill her.

9:50pm- Prithvi has lost his car keys and does not know what to do as he can neither go inside nor stay outside. He spots an auto and asks the driver to move ahead only to realise that it is Sarla who’s driving.

9:56pm- Sarla sees that Preeta has been calling him but he hasn’t picked up. Prithvi covers up saying that he has come to help them only. Mahesh asks him to come inside but Prithvi decides not to go inside at any cost.

