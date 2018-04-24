Kundali Bhagya 24 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Tapsee comes to the party Prithv sees Tapsee at the party and wants to talk to her. He asks her to go to a secluded room. Karan follows her but is stopped by Rishabh. He tells him about all that has been happening.

The Luthra offer help for arrangements in Preeta’s engagement. Tapsee also comes to the party and is in a rage, determined to claim Prithvi as her own thereby bringing out his truth. karan is glad that it will finally happen and he’ll be able to break Preeta’s engagement and the video he has will only substantiate whatever Tapsee says.

9:30pm- Srishti is making sure all the arrangements are in place. She sees that there is no water in the water dispenser and Sameer comes in to help her pick up the heavy jar of water. Srishti is flustered with the chemistry between them. She realises that she didn’t even thank him for his help.

9:33pm- Srishti wonders how Sameer feels about her. A random lady is listening to her rant and suggests her to go and ask him on her own.

9:35pm- Sarla gets Prithvi to meet her relatives and Biji also brings Janki to the engagement party. His mom asks him to touch her feet and take blessings. Prithvi is shocked to see her but does not show.

9:37pm- Biji takes Janki’s hand and places it on Prithvi head so that she can bless her. Janki clutches Prithvi’s hair. Biji gets her to remove her hand.

9:38pm- Prithvi sees Tapsee in the party and is shocked to see her. Kritika and Srishti see this flabbergasted look on Prithvi’s face and walk upto him to ask him what’s wrong but he covers it up.

9:42pm- Prithvi asks Tapsee to meet him in a specific room in some time. She goes to the room. Seeing her going to the room, Karan rushes behind her but Rishabh stops him to ask what’s wrong. He tells him that Tapsee is Karan’s ex-girlfriend.

9:48pm- Prithvi’s mom warns him against Sherlyn and he listens to her and rushes to the room he asked Tapsee to meet him in. Preeta sees him in the hallway and asks him whether something is bothering him. He talks to her rudely and walks away. Preeta wonders why he is so tensed.

9:54pm- Karan tells Rishabh about the video and the entire episode that happened at their party. He also tells him that he currently has a girlfriend who is unaware of all that Prithvi is doing. Sherlyn overhears their conversation.

9:57pm- Prithvi asks Tapsee who invited her to the party and Tapsee tells her that she wants him to call off the engagement and break up with his girlfriend. Sherlyn tries to think of a way to pull Prithvi out of the mess that’s being created. Kareena calls her but she does not listen to her. Kareena follows her and asks her where she is rushing to, and she says that she is going to meet Prithvi.

