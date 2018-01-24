Kundali Bhagya 24 Jan 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta burns her foot In this episode, Prithvi plans against Preeta so that she burns her foot and is unable to take pheras with him. His plan becomes successful and things fall into place as he had planned. Karan gives Preeta a hint that she likes him. and Janki gives Prithvi an inkling that she knows his plans.

The episode begins with ladies talking about the various weddings that are to be held in the house. Karan and Preeta enter into a banter and Karan confesses that he is not fool enough to flirt with somebody else when Preeta is around. Karan is about to tell her that he finds her really beautiful but restrains himself. Ultimately, he decides to tell her as Preeta tries to go away.

The scene changes to the Lohri fire scene where all children are asked to take rounds around the sacred fire. While everybody is praying with their eyes shut, Prithvi takes out a lit wood from the bonfire. Preeta gets burnt due to this and stumbles. Janki sees Prithvi smiling as his plan becomes succsesful. Everybody tends to Preeta, including Rishabh. While Preeta is trying to ask Rishabh not to bother so much, Rishabh gets angry, but tries to conceal it under the garb of tension and care. Rishabh’s father goes into a flashback where Rishabh is telling him how he thinks Preeta is perfect and is really fond of her. Karan asks Srishti to put ointment on her burns as he feels that since everybody is standing around Preeta, they might misunderstand and misconstrue his care for her.

Janki tries to confront Prithvi about his plans and tells him that she has an inkling that it is because of him that Preeta has got hurt. Rishabh keeps asking Preeta whether she is alright. Everybody tells Preeta not to go around the fire now, just to stand there and pray. Rishabh is directed to go and take pheras with Sherlyn. Preeta teases Karan to video call one of his girlfriends and ask her to take pheras with him. To this, Karan coyly asks Preeta whether she’d like to go around the sacred fire with him, thereby inkling that he is interested in her.