Kundali Bhagya 24 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Everyone overpowers the goons Mahesh, Sarla and Rakhi reach the godown and overpower the goons by getting hold of them and beating them up. Prithvi is meanwhile hiding.

In the previous episode, Preeta calls Prithvi for help but he pretends not to hear her over call. Sarla spots hi waiting outside the godown and Prithvi covers up saying that he has come to help out others as Preeta called him.

9:30pm- Neel is laughing at Karan and Rishabh’s plight of helplessness. He taunts him about his profession. Preeta and Srishti are hiding and listening to all that Neel is saying.

9:31pm- Neel sees Srishti and catches hold of her. Preeta puts a pistol on Neel forehead and asks him to let go off her. However, the tables turn and now Neel gets in possession of the pistol. He says that if he kills them all, he is only going to get the same punishment as he would get had he committed one murder. He suggests his motive of killing any two of them.

9:35pm- Neel points his pistol towards Karan and Preeta gets scared. He then turns to Preeta and then to Srishti as he feels she is the cause of the problem.

9:36pm- Prithvi has to come inside with Mahesh to pretend to rescue all. Mahesh is behind him and asks him to go ahead and face the goons. Sameer comes from behind and hits the first goon they come across.

9:39pm- Rakhi and Sarla come and ask everyone to follow them. Rakhi shouts and stops Neel from pulling the trigger. Sarla walks upto Neela and slaps him. Everyone overpowers the goons and beats them up. In the meanwhile, Sarla sees Prithvi not helping them tackle the goons and just watching all that is happening.

9:48pm- Karan steps on Neel’s hand as he is in rage that Neel teased Preeta. He decides to cut it off but Preeta stops him. In the meanwhile, Neel gains control but runs away as soon as he finds a chance.

9:55pm- Rakhi gets hold of a pistol and threatens Neel to shoot him. Sarla slaps Neel and reiterates that she’ll not let anyone come near her daughters. She calls out to Prithvi but he does not come forth. Just as Neel is about to tell Sarla what Prithvi’s truth is, the police comes and Neel runs away.

9:59pm- Prithvi says that he called the police.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App