Kundali Bhagya 25 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Tapsee falls unconscious Tapsee suggests Prithvi to elope. Later she tell him that he'll tell the truth to Preeta. Sherlyn calls him and tells him that Tapsee is a trap.

In the previous episode, Prithvi sees Tapsee at the party and gets tensed. He asks her to meet him in a secluded room. Karan hears this and is about to follow her but Rishabh stops him. Karan tells Rishabh that Tapsee is Prithvi’s ex-girlfriend and all that that happened at their party.

9:30pm- When Kareena asks Sherlyn where she is going, she says he’s going to meet Prithvi but instatntly covers herself up.

9:31pm- Tapsee says that she saw how Prithvi still loves him. She suggests him that they should elope somewhere. Prithvi asks her to come back to her senses and that he’ll not do as she pleases.

9:34pm- Karan is passing Preeta’s room and he sees how pretty she looks and is completely mesmerised by her beauty. His trance breaks and he is to go to meet Tapsee. Preeta sees him and calls him inside. Karan tells her that he will bring forth Prithvi’s truth and prove her right in blaming Prithvi for what happened at his party.

9:39pm- Prithvi tells Tapsee that her desperation is satisfying his ego and asks her not to expect permanent romance from him. Tapsee goes into a flashback about her conversation with Karan.

9:45pm- Tapsee tells Prithvi that she will tell his truth to Preeta if Prithvi does not reciprocate her feelings. She swears that she won’t let him be anyone else’s if Prithvi cannot be hers. Sherlyn calls Prithvi and tells him that Tapsee is a trap.

9:56pm- Prithvi confronts Tapsee about her plan and slaps her hard. Sarla is going towards Prithvi’s room but sees Rakhi on her way. She has sprained ankle. She takes her to Preeta and Preeta makes it alright.

9:58pm- Prithvi holds Tapsee by her neck and asks her what all she has told Karan. Tapsee falls unconscious due to his tight grip.

