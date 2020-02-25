In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta will be seen hiding again as someone came again in the Luthra's house. Thereafter, Luthra brothers have a discussion about the video. Watch Kundali Bhagya 25 February preview here:

Kundali Bhagya 25 February 2020 preview: As the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya has shown the attempts of Sherlyn trapping Preeta for planning to kill Mahira, the show has given a very interesting plot twist to the viewers. The previous episode of the show has shown that Srishti informs Sammy that police are trying to nab Preeta as Sherlyn has given a video to the police which shows that Preeta was plotting to kill Mahira.

At the same time, Srishti feels that everyone in the family is convinced that Preeta is innocent. So, she also asks Rishab to check the video again which Sherlyn has given. However, the police visit Luthra’s house in search of Preeta with a search warrant which makes the whole family shocked. Rishabh can be seen wondering about the person who informed police about Preeta being a presence in their house.

Further, Rishabh informs the family that they need to keep Karan and Preeta away from the police’s eyes. After that, Rishabh asks Sherlyn about the video she gave to the police, he asks her to show him the video again but before he had a look at the video, Sammy calls him for his help in order to distract the police while Preeta and Karan try to escape from the house along with the unconscious truck driver.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Manoj Joshi, Urfi Javed to appear in Shivangi Joshi starrer

Watch this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV2XJo952QQ

Also read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Rohit’s beloved Sonakshi to fall prey of a deadly virus

In the recent preview of Kundali Bhagya, the family along with Karan and Preeta are seen relaxed as the police had left but suddenly they are fighting to hear the doorbell ring again. Karan asks Preeta to hide and she goes to hide behind the pillar. After that, Rishabhtalks to Karan regarding the video. He asks Karan if Preeta has not done anything, why is she present in the video. He also questions how Sherlyn’s video was made.

The show has thrown a lot of questions for the audience that what would happen further, and how will the Luthra brothers prove Preeta’s innocence?

Kundali Bhagya 25 February 2020 preview video:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App