Kundali Bhagya 25 Jan 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Janki faints seeing Prithvi-Sherlyn together Sherlyn gets burnt by the same lit wood that burns Preeta's foot. Prithvi goes to Sherlyn to ask why she did this to herslef when Janki spots them together and tries to recall where she'd seen both of them together earlier. Putting so much pressure on herself, Janki faints. Everybody is tensed and Prithvi is even more tensed thinking that Janki might let out the truth when she regains her consciousness. Janki gains her consciousness and tells everybody that she spotted Prithvi and Sherlyn, together, behind the fire.

The episode begins with Karan asing Preeta to take pheras with him and calls her his girlfriend. Janki overhears this and misconstures this. the others are taking rounds around the sacred fire when Sherlyn also gets burnt by the lit log of wood. Rishabh goes to get the ointment to put on her wound. Meanwhile, Prithvi come to Sherlyn and asks him how all this happened. Janki spots them. She instantly goes into a flashback and tries to recall where she has seen them in such proximity. She faints by putting so much stress on her brain to recall. Janki is taken to a room to lie down and doctor is called. Mr. Luthra asks Kareena to change her views about Preeta and her family. Prithvi is happy that there is antagonsim amongst family members because of Preeta. Everybody conjectures that this fainting episode might be related to her memory. Prithvi is tensed thinking about his past actions.

The doctor arrives on scene and asks to see Janki. Prithvi says he’s feeling suffocated and goes out into fresh air. Preeta goes to the kitchen to get water and Karan comes there and they enter into a friendly banter. He complains that Preeta can never see what is in front of her eyes. She goes away to Janki aunty. Rishabh tells Karan that sometimes you can never express your love for somebody due to circumstances.

Sherlyn asks Prithvi how Janki is and whether she has regained her consciousness. Prithvi is tensed as to how she will react and what she will say when she gains her consciousness. Prithvi feels that it is because of the fire in the Kumkum Bhagya Wedding Hall that Janki has fainted. Kareena enters the scene and reprimands Sherlyn for being so tensed for Janki. Kareena asks Sherlyn to pretend that she cares for Janki.

The doctor recommends for some medical tests to gauge the reason for her fainting. Rishabh sees Prithvi and Sherlyn entering the house together and thinks as to why both of them were outside when everyone else was in the house. He sees Kareena entering, and pays no further heed to it.

Janki gains consciousness and everybody is relieved. Everybody shoots questions at her and try to understand the reason behind her fainting. Janki points towards Prithvi and Sherlyn and tells everybody that she spotted them behind the fire.