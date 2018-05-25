Kundali Bhagya 25 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Everyone is happy that they're saved Karan and Preeta enter into a verbal brawl as they feel they've saved everyone. Sameer and Srishti embrace each other. Prithvi tells Sarla that he is going to the police station and she must not worry any further.

In the previous episode, everyone manages to tackle the goons and beat them up. Just as Sarla calls out Prithvi to come forth, the police comes in and Neel runs away. Prithvi claims that he called the police and talks about their efficiency.

9:30pm- Rakhi scolds everyone for coming to the godown without any arms and putting themselves in danger. Sherlyn is anxious about Prithvi and his whereabouts and decides to call Prithvi to ask him where he is. Prithvi does not pick up the call.

9:31pm- One of Prithvi’s men catches hold of him and asks him to save him from the police or else he’ll tell everything to the police. Prithvi hits him from the behind and he falls unconscious before telling the truth to the police.

9:33pm- Preeta asks Karan whether he was really going to break Neel’s hand but instead of telling her the truth, they enter into an argument. Preeta asks Karan to thank her for saving his life and Karan denies it and says that he saved everybody’s life.Everyone is looking at them fighting and enjoying.

9:39pm- Everyone comes in and asks them to stop fighting and Rishabh asks them to come along and look for Sameer. Sameer takes Srishti to a secluded spot and tells her that he cares for her and asks her to promise him that she’ll not fall into any problem. Srishti hugs Sameer. Everyone comes around.

9:48pm- Rishabh and Karan tease Sameer regarding Srishti. Sarla comes looking for Prithvi. Karan asks her to call him. Upon calling, Prithvi says that he is going to the police station to lodge a formal complaint. He asks Sarla to take care of Srishti and not bother about going to police station.

9:56pm- Sarla thanks Karan and Rishabh for helping her. Prithvi goes back home and narrates the entire episode to Sherlyn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App