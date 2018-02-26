Kundali Bhagya 26 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Preeta tells Karan how she feels Preeta tells Karan how she feels and Karan reciprocates the same. Rakhi and Kreena come out of the bank after withdrawing heavy jewellery. As they are waiting for their car, a thief spots them and follows them till their house, calling his gang along. Srishti brings Janki out for the function.

In the previous episode, mehendi function begins. Preeta is looking for Karan everywhere in the party and finally spots him. She tries to talk to Karan about what’s been on her mind but Kareena tells her that her mom is calling her. Kareena tells Rakhi that they will have to gift heavy jewellery to Sherlyn to save themselves from taunts any further. They leave for the bank. For the mehendi performance, Rishabh dances with Sherlyn and Karan asks Preeta for a dance, as Prithvi is injured.

9:30pm- Preeta tells Karan that she wants to talk to him. She makes it clear that all she does for him is by the virtue of friendship and nothing else. Karan is relieved to hear that and tells her that he feels the same.

9:31pm- Seeing Preeta dance with Karan, Prithvi is agitated. Karan confesses to Preeta that he made Prithvi fall and get hurt.

9:33pm- Rakhi and Kareena are waiting outside the bank for their car. A thief spots them and calls his leader. He asks him to follow them.

9:35pm- Preeta is angry at Karan for doing this to Prithvi and decides to scold him. Prithvi sees that Preeta and Karan’s friendship is very deep and decides to do something about it.

9:36pm- Sarla asks Preeta where Janki is, and she tells her that is in the guest room. Preeta spots Karan and runs behind him. Seeing this, Srishti gets very happy.

9:38pm- Rakhi and Kareena reach home and Kareena tells Rakhi that she is very happy. The thief has followed them till their house.

9:40pm- Kareena goes and talks to Sherlyn’s chachi, in order to taunt her back and take revenge for what she’d said to the Luthras earlier.

9:42pm- Sherlyn’s chachi is agitated at Kareena. Hearing her shout, Srishti comes in tries to make fun of Sherlyn. Sameer asks her what she has been upto and she tells him what she was doing.

9:49pm- Preeta is running behind Karan, and he collides with his Dad. One of his friends suggests to get him married but he goes away, saying that Preeta is calling her. Karan runs away from Preeta too.

9:55pm- Prithvi calls the goons he has hired and asks him how long they’ll take. He has set the plan. In the meanwhile, Srishti brings out Janki for the function. Seeing Prithvi, Janki is shocked and recollects all that has happened to her.

