The episode begins with Janki recalling that she saw Prithvi and Sherlyn behind the Lohri fire. Sarla apologises for disrupting their Lohri function and says they must go back hime. Karan offers to drop them home but Kareena interrupts and asks him not to. Sameer goes to drop them home instead.

Janki teases Sameer as to she saw how he was seeing Srishti all thriugh the way. Sameer bids adieu to the family and decides to leave. Srishti goes to meet Sameer while he is still outside. They indulge in friendly exchanges. Meanwhile, Sameer has forgotten his phone at Preeta’s home and Karan is calling. Preeta comes to give back Sameer’s phone and sees them happy in each others’ company. Sameer immediately leaves getting to know that Karan had called. Preeta blesses Srishti with all the happiness in the world.

At Karan’s home, he decides to call Preeta but she does not pick up. His family enters in a friendly banter.

At Preeta’s home, she asks Srishti not to wake her up from sleep because she is not feeling well.

Sherlyn comes to meet Prithvi as she is tensed about Janki. She tells Prithvi that she is very dangeruos as Janki might regain her memory any time and reveal the truth. Prithvi consoles Sherlyn that God has given them another chance as Janki could not recall thre truth, this he sees as an indication of God giving them a second chance. Prithvi hides Sherlyn as his mom comes back. His mom is surprised that he has come back so soon. Prithvi sends back his mom to her room.

Meanwhile, Janki has just woken up from a bad dream. She tries to sleep again but has visions of Prithvi and Sherlyn again. She is not able to recall anything despite putting so much stress.