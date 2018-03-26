Kundali Bhagya 26 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Sarla almost calls off the marriage Rakhi tells Sarla how calling off the marriage is not the right thing to do and Sarla relents. Prithvi comes in to apologise to Sarla and she forgives him, giving him a warning.

In the previous episode, Karan manages to convince everyone that he did not do any wrong the night he and Preeta spent together. Even Kareena believes him and Prithvi is shocked that everyone has left his support. Sarla tells Preeta that she will call off her wedding with Prithvi as she cannot see her daughter get married to someone who has no faith in her. Kareena mentions that everyone will still blame Preeta if the marriage gets cancelled.

9:30pm- Sarla tells Kareena that she is not bothered by what the world thinks of Preeta as she is aware that her daughter can do no wrong. Kareena taunts Preeta and goes away. Rakhi also sides with Kareena and tells Sarla that it would not be completely right to call off the marriage.

9:33pm- Rakhi tells Sarla that she is deeply empathetic towards how Prithvi behaved with Preeta but it is Preeta who’ll get hurt the most once the marriage is called off. Sarla agrees to it and decides not to call it off.

9:35pm- Karan taunts Prithvi about how he failed to let his thoughts take effect on rest of the family members. Karan tells hi that he has a secret to share. He tells him that all that he said in the hall was not the truth, and still everyone believed him. He makes him realise how stupid he is. Prithvi says that he’ll not fall into his trap.

9:38pm- Prithvi goes to talk to Sarla. He apologises to her, saying that he is very guilty for all that he did. He says he’s scared that due to his fault, they’d call off the marriage. Sarla assures him that she’ll not call off the marriage even though it was almost on the verge of breaking.

9:42pm- Sarla shouts at him and tells him how he attacked their reputation and tried to malign it.

9:46pm- Prithvi apologises to Sarla and promises not to repeat all this again. Srishti comes in and tell Prithvi that she must apologise to her too, and he does.

9:48pm- Rakhi tells Prithvi not to repeat his mistake again. Rishabh makes Prithvi realise that Preeta is a nice girl and yet he cannot trust her. He asks him to call off the marriage.

9:54pm- Prithvi tells Rishabh that he has promised Sarla not to repeat his mistake and hat he now trusts Preeta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App