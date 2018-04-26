Kundali Bhagya 26th April 2018 Written Episode: Prithvi calls Sherlin to the groom’s room for help as he has murdered Tapsi. In the meanwhile, Karan thinks that Preeta is innocent and that he must protect her. He tells Preeta he values her wish, and will get her what she wants. He holds her hand to take her to Pandit.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Tapsee falls unconscious Tapsee suggests Prithvi to elope. Later she tell him that he’ll tell the truth to Preeta. Sherlyn calls him and tells him that Tapsee is a trap. Prithvi holds Tapsee by her neck and asks her what all she has told Karan. Tapsee falls unconscious due to his tight grip.

Karan thinks that Preeta is innocent and that he must protect her. He tells Preeta he values her wish, and will get her what she wants. He holds her hand to take her to Pandit. While walking, he thinks he should break Preeta’s heart for a while to save her from that Prithvi. Prithvi trembled in the room and tries to wake Tapsi again. She doesn’t move.

Kareena tells Sherlin that Sarla came to invite them for engagement and insulted her and that was the day she decided she won’t let the engagement happen. Sherlin was lost in Prithvi’s thoughts and says her baby’s life would be ruined. She abruptly explains she calls Rishab as baby and Preeta would get after Rishab if her engagement is broken. Kareena clarifies she would only ruin the management of function, not break the engagement itself. Sherlin gets a call from Prithvi and answers it. Prithvi calls Sherlin to the groom’s room for help; he has murdered Tapsi. Sherlin was shocked to hear this and hurries towards the room. Kareena wonders why Sherlin behaves so strange and follows her.

Kareena was shouting at a waiter to cross her way. Sarla goes to see the matter. While going, Sameer stops Sarla on the way and asks her to go to the Pandit ji. Sarla sends Sameer behind Kareena. On the way, Shrishti’s hand slips and water spills over Kareena. Kareena shouts that they are her guests here, she must learn to respect them. She stops Sameer to the room to explain some manners to Shrishti. Shrishti scolds Sameer who leaves silently. Shrishti feels bad for Sameer.

Sherlin comes across Karan and Preeta on the way. She feels hatred for Preeta because of whom Prithvi turned to a murderer. Upon Preeta’s inquire she explains she was going for her makeup touch up. Shrishti decides not to insult him again, he never speaks in front of her or argues. She decides to behave like the real girls. Sameer says he likes her the way she already is. Shrishti points towards Karan and Preeta walking downstairs and calls the couple as romantic; Preeta has no sense who suits her. Sarla comes to Shrishti and asks what she was doing here. Shrishti replies abruptly she was watching over her brother in law. Sarla looks around, then recalls she had to find Prithvi.

Sherlin comes to groom’s room and finds Prithvi laying over Tapsi. She pulls him up. Prithvi says he was only trying to revive her breathes. Sherlin was angry over him, then checks the pulse of Tapsi and was relieved she was alive.

