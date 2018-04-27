Kundali Bhagya 27 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Karan reveals Prithvi's truth Karan reveals Prithvi's truth and everyone is shocked. Everyone demands answers from him. Tapsee rushes downstairs to tell everyone about Sherlyn and Prithvi.

In the previous episode, Tapsee threatens Prithvi that she’ll tell the truth to Preeta but Prithvi shuts her up. Sherlyn calls him and tells him that Tapsee is a trap and Prithvi holds her by her neck in a fit of rage. Tapsee falls unconscious due to his grip. Karan promises Preeta that he’ll bring forth Prithvi’s truth and break their relationship.

9:30pm- Sherlyn shouts at Prithvi when she realises that Prithvi is not loyal towards him. She asks him to go into the party and complete his engagement ceremony. Prithvi asks what to do of Tapsee’s body and Sherlyn says that she’ll handle her.

9:33pm- Karan asks Sarla to relax as he has prepared a surprise for Prithvi and does not ant him to come downstairs before he executes his surprise.

9:35pm- Karan sets up the projector and instructs Sameer not to play the video before he indicates. Meanwhile, Sarla sends Srishti to call Prithvi downstairs, unaware of what Karan is going to do.

9:37pm- Karan announces to everyone that he never liked Prithvi and wants to reveal his truth to everyone. But he says that if Preeta is happy with the engagement, he’ll have no other option otherwise.

9:40pm- Karan asks Sameer to play the video. The video begins with Preeta and Prithvi’s roka ceremony. The scene shifts to Tapsee and Prithvi in the room. The video is paused and everyone is shocked. Karan asks him whether Prithvi will explain the truth to everyone or whether he should play the video further.

9:42pm- Sherlyn tries to put Tapsee’s body in the cupboard but she gains back her consciousness. They enter into a physical brawl as Sherlyn tries to stop her from going down and revealing Prithvi’s truth to everyone.

9:49pm- Karan shows everyone the scene where Prithvi is on the bed. Everyone is shocked. Sarla demands answers.

9:55pm- Rakhi asks Sarla to break off this relationship as Prithvi does not deserve Preeta. Tapsee says that she knows what Sherlyn and Prithvi have been planning. She runs away from the room.

9:57pm- Prithvi’s mom asks him for justification. Mahesh says that there is nothing left to say. Sarla asks Prithvi to just tell her whether he knows the girl or not.

