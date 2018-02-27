Kundali Bhagya 27 feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Janki spots Prithivi When Srishti brings Janki out of the room, she spots Prithvi and indicates that he is the one. However, Prithvi manages to evade her. The thieves who followed Rakhi and Kareena till the home, break into the house. Pithvi thinks they are the ones he has hired.

In the previous episode, as Rakhi and Kareena come out of the bank with jewellery in their hands, a thief spots them. He calls up his leader and follows them to their house. Meanwhile, Preeta has told Karan how she feels about him and Karan reciprocates the same, telling her that he holds their friendship in high regard. Prithvi calls up the goons he has hired to ask them where they are and he answers saying that they’ll come there in a while. Prithvi is glad as he can see his plan taking shape.

9:30pm- Srishti tells Janki to give her an indication if she sees the person they’ve all been looking for. Seeing Prithvi, Janki gives an indication, but Prithvi is quick enough to run from the scene.

9:31pm- Preeta comes behind Karan to talk to Karan but he diverts her attention and Preeta starts shouting that he is the most idiotic and irritating person. Karan comes and tells her that he find Prithvi irritating and a bad human. They enter into a brawl as as Preeta tries to defend Prithvi. Karan asks Preeta to ask him to prove his heroism so that even he can be at peace then.

9:35pm- Janki sees Prithvi’s reflection in the mirror but is unable to communicate it to Srishti as her back is turned towards Janki. Srishti goes around looking for the person, as Prithvi continuously tries to evade her. Prithvi manages to run away every time Srishti comes near him. Srishti sees a silhouette behind the curtain and is about to hit it when Sarla calls her and Prithvi manages to slip out of the room in this instant.

9:39pm- Srishti tells Sarla that Janki indicated to her that she saw the person. Sarla scolds her as she left janki all alone, in such a dangerous environment.

9:40pm- Prithvi is glad that he’ll be saved after the heroic stunt he is about to pull in the function.

9:42pm- The thief gang comes in and is hiding behind decorations. They manage to save themselves from others’ gaze. They wear their asks and get ready for the robbery.

9:48pm- Sarla tells Biji that Janki saw the man behind all this and she is certain that he is in the party. Karan and Preeta come in and Karan mentions that he is with his girlfriend only and then immediately covers up by saying that Biji is the one. Karan complains to Sarla that it is Preeta who starts the fight with him always.

9:55pm- Sameer tells Srishti that he has noticed that Srishti is avoiding him and shying away from him. Srishti says that she is not the kinds who’s shy. Sameer says he likes her as she is.

9:58pm- The goons break into the house and Prtihvi spots them. He thinks they are the ones he has hired and goes to talk to them but they hold pistols against him.

