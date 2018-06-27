In the previous episode, Sherlyn and Prithvi realise that Karan and Preeta broke into Sherlyn’s house and took away her slam book. Chachi asks Karan to get Rishabh to call off the marriage as she feels that Sherlyn is not the right girl for him. Prithvi breaks into Preeta’s house and taunts Janki but Janki retaliates this time.

9:30pm- Sherlyn asks Prithvi to keep quiet when he continues blaming her for all that is happening. He tells Sherlyn he cannot go to Preeta’s house as Janki will catch hold of him. Karan sees one of Preeta’s pictures on his phone and calls her. He praises her but Preeta thinks he is making fun of her.

9:36pm- Sherlyn asks Prithvi why he feels the way he does. Prithvi connects the dots and figures out that the slam book must be in Karan’s room. Sherlyn asks him to go to the Luthra house and bring back the slam book. Prithvi agrees to do so after a lot of reluctance.

9:40pm- Rakhi asks Mahesh to go and sleep in Karan’s room as he cannot stop snoring. She hears a disturbance when Prithvi enters but dismisses it as just a feeling. Prithvi, however, collides with Mahesh when he goes out. He immediately hides which makes Mahesh think that he is mistaken.

9:43pm- Prithvi goes to Karan’s room but it is locked from the inside. He tries to enter from the window but that is closed too. He tries to thinks of a way to break into the room as he wants the slam book at any cost.

9:50pm- Prithvi enters through the window of Karan’s bathroom. Karan is fast asleep but is sleep talking which makes him think he is awake. Prithvi treads along really carefully and Karan kicks him in his sleep.

9:56pm- Prithvi hides behind a curtain and calls Sherlyn. By that time Karan wakes up and goes on to look behind the curtain but does not find anyone. He goes back to sleep.

