Kundali Bhagya 27 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta realises she feels something for Karan When Preeta comes back home and looks back in retrospection, she realises she feels something for Karan but is not sure what it is Karan is just not the kind of guy she would want to be with. Rakhi tells Karan and Rishabh how she convinced Sarla not to call off the marriage.

In the previous episode, Sarla decides to call off the marriage with prithvi but when rakhi tells her that it might prove to be a bad decision for Preeta and not be beneficial for her, she relents. Prithvi comes to apologise for his mistake. Sarla forgives him but gives him a warning. Prithvi tells everyone that he now trusts Preeta completely and is glad that he is marrying her.

9:30pm- Karan tells Preeta that it is the first time he has felt something so strong for someone. And then immediately laughs it off. Karan tells her that he was just testing her. Karan tells her how she is ungrateful for all that he did for her.

9:34pm- Rakhi is in the kitchen and Srishti comes in and offers help to her. Rakhi tells her that it does not look as if she can work in the kitchen. They share a laugh and Srishti comes out of the kitchen. She meets Sameer on her way out and does not talk to him properly.

9:36pm- Karan tells Preeta that he has told Prithvi the truth but he is stupid enough not to realise him. Preeta asks Karan to be respectful to him.

9:39pm- Preeta and her family come back to their home and Srishti tells Janki what all happened at the Luthra house. preeta says she’s tired and goes to sleep.

9:42pm- Karan is angry how Preeta never understands his perspective. Preeta also thinks to herself as to why she keeps on fighting with Karan despite his attempts to save her always.

9:47pm- Karan thinks to himself why Preeta wants to marry Prithvi only. Preeta wonders how she can get so angry at him at one moment and relent the next. Karan just feels that she and Preeta can never get along.

9:50pm- Rakhi and Rishabh come to Karan’s room and Rakhi mentions how she is proud of him at the fact that he saved Preeta’s reputation from getting maligned.

9:55pm- Rakhi tells Karan how Sarla was feeling that Prithvi is not the right man for Preeta. Rakhi tells them how she was about to call off the marriage but she stopped her instead. Karan gets distressed hearing this and tells her that she did not do the right thing.

9:59pm- Rishabh tells Rakhi that they don’t think Prithvi is the right man for Preeta and Karan tells her that she did not do the right thing convincing Sarla not to call of the marriage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App