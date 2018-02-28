Kundali Bhagya 28 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: The Luthras get robbed! As the celebrations progress, Rishabh sees Prithvi and Sherlyn together and starts thinking about how he hates Prithvi. Meanwhile, the robbers have entered Rakhi's room and are robbing all her jewellery. As Dadi comes in, she realises and immediately raises alarm.

In the previous episode, Janki indicates to Srishti that he is the one who’s trying to cause harm to both the families, upon seeing Prithvi. However, Prithvi manages to evade Srishti and save himself from being caught. The thief who followed Rakhi and Kareena has reached their house and has called his gang. Seeing the robbers break into the house, Prithvi thinks they are the ones he has hired. He goes to talk with them but they hold him on gunpoint.

9:30pm- Prithvi talks to the goons believing that they are the ones he has hired. He is glad that he’ll be able to show his heroism in front of everyone. He shared his happiness with Sherlyn. He asks Sherlyn whether she got his wish fulfilled and is looking at her mehendi while Rishabh spots him doing thy same.

9:33pm- Rishabh comes in and Prithvi immediately leaves her hand. Rishabh asks him what he was doing. He covers up saying that he was looking for Rishabh’s name. Sherlyn asks him whether he’d like to see the same. and Rishabh agrees but Prithvi stops him saying that his mother told him that the groom cannot see the mehendi.

9:35pm- Prithvi tells Rishabh that he is staying away from all the negativity in his life since he has gotten engaged to Preeta. Prithvi takes leave as he thinks Sarla must be looking for him.

9:38pm- Rishabh starts hating Prithvi.

9:39pm- The goons get into rakhi’s room, where all the jewellery is kept. Rakhi and Kareena get the jewellery sets to gift to Sherlyn. Dadi asks Sameer to ask everyone to come near the bride and the groom.

9:42pm- Everyone is gifting jewellery to Sherlyn when dadi asks Rakhi to get her bangles. However, she goes on her own. Srishti gets Janki to the venue where the ceremony is taking place. Kareena begins taunting Preeta, and everyone is furious.

9:49pm- Rakhi tells Kareena that Preeta is a nice girl and they just don’t realise her value. Rishabh is agitated and threatens to call off the engagement if anyone says anything else to Preeta.

9:51pm- The robbers decide to look into the cupboards too. Dadi is walking towards the room.

9:56pm- The robbers are glad to have found such treasure. Dadi sees that they’ve been robbed and raises alarm immediately.

9:58pm- Karan comes behind Preeta to talk to her and manages to pacify her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App