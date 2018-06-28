Kundali Bhagya 28 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta goes to the same hospital Sherlyn is in to collect Dadi's reports. She is shocked to see Sherlyn's name in the maternity register.

In the previous episode, Prithvi goes to Karan’s house to take back the slam book. Karan is fast asleep so he tiptoes around. Karan calls Preeta and surprisingly does not fight with her. Karan feels someone is in his room but sees no one. He goes back to sleep. Prithvi sees the slam book under his pillow.

9:30pm- Prithvi tries to pull out the slam book from under Karan’s pillow but Karan turns around due to the disturbance and Prithvi falls down in order to save himself from Karan’s range. Prithvi decides to leave the house as he figures out that sneaking out the slam book will not be possible.

9:33pm- The next morning, Sherlyn’s mom tells her that Kareena called her to tell her how excited Sherlyn is for the wedding. Sherlyn has to rush to the hospital. Karan calls Preeta to tell her that he hasn’t been able to open Sherlyn’s slam book. Preeta says that she knows Karan hasn’t been able to find anything in the slam book. Karan asks her not to challenge him as he’d pass any boundaries to prove himself right.

9:40pm- Rakhi comes to Karan’s room and she asks him to give the phone to her. She asks Preeta to get Dadi’s reports from the hospital. Karan complains to Rakhi saying that he had some other work for Preeta.

9:47pm- Sherlyn reaches the hospital and asks the receptionist for an appointment. The receptionist refuses as the doctor is busy for the next three days. Sherlyn goes out to talk to the doctor personally. Preeta reaches the hospital and asks the receptionist for the reports. The receptionist has given the keys to someone else and Preeta goes to take the keys in the maternity ward where Sherlyn’s doctor is taking rounds.

9:55pm- Sherlyn goes to talk to the doctor and asks her to check her as she is feeling uneasy. The doctor tells her that all her symptoms are normal. At the reception, Sherlyn makes incomplete entries in the register and leaves. The receptionist then asks Preeta to make her entry and Preeta is shocked to see Sherlyn’s name in the maternity register.

