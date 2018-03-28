Kundali Bhagya 28 March Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi wants to fix the engagement date Prithvi and his mom come to Preeta's house to fix the date for their engagement. Sarla is looking for her kundali and mentions it to Janki that these people have come home. Janki tries to tell something to her.

In the previous episode, Preeta and her family come back home and Srishti narrates the happenings of the day to Janki. Preeta goes to her to sleep and starts wondering how she feels mixed emotions towards Karan. Karan also wonders the same. both of them reach the conclusion that they are not the kinds meant for each other. Rakhi tells Karan and Rishabh how Sarla was going to cal off the marriage but she stopped her. Karan and Rishabh are disappointed.

9:30pm- Karan tells Rakhi that he has qualms when someone tries to malign Preeta’s reputation. Rakhi says that she is confused. Karan asks her to go sleep. Rishabh and Karan talk about what their mom has done.

9:33pm- Prithvi goes to Sherlyn’s house. He is in rage about what Sarla said to him. He cannot believe Sarla gave him a warning and Karan insulted him. Sherlyn tries to pacify him. Prithvi feels that Karan does not want him to get married to Preeta. Sherlyn suggest him to get married to Preeta as soon as possible so that their revenge plan can take shape soon.

9:37pm- Rakhi calls Sarla and tells her that she wanted to talk to her. She tells her how both her sons do not feel right about Prithvi. She suggests that all the kids go for a get together so that they can get over their differences.

9:42pm- Preeta teases Srishti about Sameer.

9:43pm- Prithvi and her mom come to Preeta’s house. Prithvi tells Sarla how his mom scolded him for all that he did previously.

9:47pm- Prithvi’s mom apologises on Prithvi’s behalf and Sarla tells her how she feels better now that she has come and talked to her.

9:49pm- Panditji comes in to fix a date for the engagement. Sarla goes in to get some paraphernalia.

9:50pm- Prithvi tells Preeta how after the engagement she’ll become his and he will take care of all her worries. Srishti interrupts them.

9:56pm- Sameer goes to Karan’s room and asks whether Srishti really told him that he loves him. Sameer asks him for tips to impress Srishti.

9:59pm- Sarla goes to janki’s room to look for Preeta’s kundli. She tells her how Prithvi and his mom have come home. Janki tries to tell something to Sarla.

