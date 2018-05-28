Kundali Bhagya 28 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Everyone comes back home Everyone comes back home and Srishti asks Preeta to thank Karan for his help. She calls up Karan and talks to him sweetly, which leaves him surprised.

In the previous episode, everyone manages to beat up the goons and the police comes to arrest the goons. Preeta and Karan enter into a verbal brawl as to who save everybody. Sameer and Srishti embrace each other. Prithvi tells Sarla that he’ll take care of matter at the police station and she needn’t worry.

9:30pm- Everyone comes back home and is relaxed that everyone is saved. Sarla sings Prithvi’s praises as she thinks he called the police on time. However, Srishti contests her claim and Preeta also pitches in saying that she felt Prithvi was avoiding coming for Preeta’s help. Sarla also tells them at Prithvi is taking care of all police matters.

9:34pm- Sarla expresses her liking for Prithvi to Janki but even she thinks that she’ll make sure his truth comes out.

9:35pm- Rakhi is proud of her sons and everyone gathers in Karan’s room and rejoices for having been able to save themselves.

9:37pm- Prithvi gets a call from Neel and he gets tensed. Prithvi asks him to forgive him but Neel asks him to do something. He says that he can get the case closed in an instant but he demands money from him in return. If he doesn’t comply, he’d tell everything to Sarla. He gives him a time span of three days to give him all the money.

9:41pm- Prithvi has to agree to the offer but is in a dilemma as to where he would get all the money from.

9:42pm- Srishti and Preeta share a common love for their house and respect for their mother. Srishti asks Preeta whether she felt scared while fighting with the goons.

9:48pm- Preeta tells Srishti about Sameer, Karan and Rishabh’s enthusiasm in saving her. Srishti asks her to call Karan for thanking him.

9:50pm- Preeta calls Karan while he is asleep. Sameer asks him to go outside to talk on the phone.

9:56pm- Preeta thanks Karan for all his help and Karan is surprised to hear her talk so sweetly. Karan tells her that she shouldn’t thank him as he deems her family as his own.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App