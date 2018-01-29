Kundali Bhagya 29 Jan Full Episode Written Updates: Janki regains her memory Janki regains her memory and decides to go to Prithvi's house to teach him a lesson. Karan also wants to know Prithvi's truth. Sherlyn gets to know that Janki now remembers everything. Janki tries to tell Preeta the truth but she's fast asleep.

The episode begins with Karan wondering whether to call Preeta or not, he ultimately decides not to. Karan starts wondering why Janki said that Prithvi was behind the fire and wishes that Janki regains her memory so that everybody can know what the truth is.

Janki has woken up in the middle of the night and goes to get herself water from the kitchen where she slips on the floor and bangs her head against the slab. This leads her to regain her memory and she remembers all that Prithvi had said. Sherlyn wakes up from a bad ream where she saw that janki reveals the truth to everybody and everybody starts beating them for having hidden the truth. Prithvi asks her to go back to sleep but Sherlyn insists on narrating her dream to Prithvi. Prithvi asks her to go back to sleep. Janki swears to herself that she has to tell the truth to Preeta as soon as possible. Karan is also thinking of meeting Janki so that he can get to know the truth behind Prithvi’s actions.

Janki goes to wake up Preeta but Preeta mumbles not to wake her up. Janki decides to tell her the truth in the morning. Janki decides to go teach Prithvi a lesson.

Karan asks Rishabh if he knows anything about Prithvi. Karan tells him that he’s “going for a walk” and Rishabh says that he’ll accompany him.

Sherlyn is not able to sleep as she is worried that her dream might come true. She reassures herself that nothing will happen and she’ll be fine. Janki goes to Prithvi’s house. Sherlyn tries to wake him up from his sleep but he does not. Sherlyn goes to answer the knocks on the door. When Sherlyn opens the door, Janki has already left. But she comes back. Janki tells her that she has regained her memory. Sherlyn tries to tell her that she might be mistaken. But Janki is very fierce and asks Sherlyn tod take her to Prithvi’s room.