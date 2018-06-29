In the previous episode, Rakhi asks Preeta to get the reports from the hospital. Sherlyn goes to the hospital to talk to her doctor bout the pregnancy. Preeta is shocked to see her name in the maternity ward’s register.

9:30pm- Sherlyn’s mother calls her to ask how she is doing and what the doctor said. Sherlyn tells her that she is alright and it was just acidity. Her mom tells her that they are going shopping with Rishabh and his family. Sherlyn is tensed.

9:34pm- Prithvi calls Sherlyn and tells her that he has been looking for ways to deal with the pregnancy. Preeta asks the nurse whether she can identify Sherlyn by her picture and she does. Preeta is shocked to get to know that that Sherlyn visited the maternity ward.

9:38pm- Sherlyn denies to go for shopping as she says that she has to meet the wedding planner to employ one for their functions. Prithvi is frustrated at his life as he has to face a problem after problem. Sherlyn thinks to herself that she has to take Prithvi along with her for the appointment too.

9:41pm- Karan gets a key maker to get to open Sherlyn’s slam book. Sameer comes into his room and asks what the matter is. Karan, in response, tells him all that has been happening and that this slam book would hopefully lead to some of Sherlyn’s secrets and would help bring out the truth.

9:48pm- Sherlyn asks Prithvi what he has come up with to tackle with pregnancy. Karan gets the key maker to open the slam book.They see that Sherlyn has only praised the Luthra family in the contents of her slam book. Preeta is confused as to what is happening.

9:56pm- Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he changed the contents of the slam book to show what a nice woman she is. He explains his entire course of action to her.

