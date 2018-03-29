Kundali Bhagya 29 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Janki kicks Prithvi Prithvi goes to Janki's room and tells him his plan to torture and insult Preeta after their marriage. Hearing this, Janki is agitated and kicks him as he is about to go out of the room. hearing the noise created, everyone comes to the room to ask what happened. Preeta calls up Karan and mentions that she is going on a dinner date with Prithvi. Karan gets angry and hangs up.

In the previous episode, Rakhi suggests to Sarla to send all the kids outside for a get together so that they can get over their differences. Prithvi and his mom come to Preeta’s house to fix a date for the engagement. Prithvi’s mom apologises on his behalf. Sarla is looking for Preeta’s kundali in Janki’s room and tells her that Prithvi and his mom have come over. Hearing this, Janki tries to communicate something to her.

9:30pm- Sarla sees her trying to communicate and asks Janki what she’s trying to tell her. She tells her that she’ll just be back after handing over the kundali to panditji. Janki prays to God for a miracle so that Preeta’s life is saved.

9:32pm- Prithvi asks Panditji to fix a date soon. Prithvi’s mom asks Sarla for permission so that Prithvi can take Preeta out for dinner.

9:34pm- Srishti tells Preeta how she does not feel good about Prithvi but Preeta takes his side and tells her that Prithvi is not how he acted like the other day. Srishti is disgusted at how Preeta can’t see Prithvi’s real self.

9:36pm- Prithvi goes to Janki’s room on the pretext of asking Preeta out for dinner. He tells Janki that his and Preeta’s engagement is going to be fixed but still she can’t do anything about this. He tells Janki how she will be able to do nothing when they get married.

9:42pm- Prithvi tells Janki that he will make sure he gets married to Preeta. He tells her that after he get married to Preeta, he’ll torture Preeta. He will take all his revenge from her.

9:48pm- Prithvi tells Janki how he will throw Preeta out of the house after the marriage. He is about to go out of the room but before that he touches her feet for blessings. just as he turns around, Janki kicks him.

9:55pm- Prithvi falls down on the ground because of the kicking, creating noise. Everyone comes to the room and Prithvi says that maybe she kicked him to let him know that kow she can move her leg. Evryone is happy to hear this news.

9:57pm- Preeta calls Karan and asks him to handover the phone to Dadi. He talks rudely to her and she asks him why he is doing this. Preeta tells him to convey to Dadi that she will not be able to come at night as she is going on a dinner date with Prithvi. Karan gets angry hearing this and hangs up.

