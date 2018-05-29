Kundali Bhagya 29 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi wants to take Preeta shopping Prithvi wants to take Preeta shopping but he has to pretend to be concerned and take Dadi to hospital instead.

In the previous episode, Srishti asks Preeta to call up Karan and thank him for his efforts in saving her. Preeta calls Karan and talks to him sweetly which surprises him.

9:30pm- Srishti thinks of Sameer’s efforts in saving her and his behaviour towards her. She thinks highly of him and realises that nobody would do anything of this sort for her. She realises that she really likes him.

9:33pm- Preeta comes into the room and asks Srishti what she was thinking about.

9:34pm- Next morning, Preeta goes to the Luthra house for dadi’s physiotherapy. Dadi expresses her gratitude and love towards Preeta. Preeta goes to the kitchen for some work and meets Karan on the way. They, however, don’t enter into a verbal brawl this time but instead, talk with each other sweetly. Rishabh also points it out.

9:40pm- Rishabh notices something different in Karan’s behaviour. Sherlyn comes home and Kareena notices that she is not wearing the necklace she gifted to her. She scolds her. Sherlyn says that she has forgotten where has kept the necklace. Rakhi tries to pacify Kareena and asks Sherlyn to look for the necklace in the house.

9:48pm- Prithvi calls Preeta and tells her that he has to take her shopping, as per his mom’s suggestion. Preeta says that she is busy with work but Prithvi convinces her. He asks her to stay there and tells her that he’ll come pick her up.

9:50pm- Dadi’s pain has increased and Preeta suggests that they’ll have to take her to the hospital. Rakhi, however, says that no one is home. Prithvi calls Preeta to come outside and she takes Dadi outside with her too.

9:56pm- Sitting in the car, Prithvi tries calling Sherlyn but she doesn’t pick up. Seeing dadi accompanying Preeta, Prithvi pretends to be concerned about her and offers to take her to the hospital.

