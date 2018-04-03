Kundali Bhagya 3 April Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi meets his ex-girlfriend Prithvi meets his ex-girlfriend in the restaurant and Karan overhears them talking to each other. He decides to find out the reltionship between them. Rishabh tells Preeta that Karan is not particularly fond of the idea of her getting engaged to Prithvi,

In the previous episode, Karan warns Prithvi that he’ll make sure his and Preeta’s engagement does not happen. Prithvi challenges him to do so and Karan takes the challenge heads on. Karan tells rishabh Prithvi’s plans to torture Preeta after their marriage. Rishabh tells Preeta that Karan is not happy that she is getting engaged to Prithvi.

9:25pm- Rishabh tells Preeta that Karan is not happy with her and Prithvi’s relationship. Rishabh also tells her that he has seen Karan value her friendship a lot. Preeta says that she knows that Karan is innocent and very pure at heart.

9:28pm- Karan eavesdrops Prithvi talking to a girl. He wants to get to know who this girl is. Karan sees her face, while she is walking away and wants to talk to her about it.

9:31pm- Kareena stops Sarla while she is going back to her house. She taunts Sarla at her “game plan” for sucking resources out of them. Sarla shuts her up saying that Kareena is herself living at her brother’s home. She tells her that her daughters are her pride.

9:36pm- Sarla warns Karena against saying anything against her daughters from now on. Kritika has heard the entire conversation and requests Kareena to be polite to the Aroras.

9:37pm- Sherlyn is looking for Prithvi in the entire restaurant. Prithvi asks her to relax as now he has come to her.

9:43pm- Sherlyn tells Prithvi that she heard Karan and Rishabh talking and how Karan was saying that he won’t let the engagement take place. Prithvi tells her that now he is relaxed as Karan does not have any proof against him.

9:45pm- Prithvi comes back to the table, happy and content. Rishabh asks him whether there is any specific reason for his happiness.

9:50pm- Prithvi suggests Karan to join yoga classes but Rishabh jumps to his defence.

9:52pm- Karan wants to talk to the girl in order to get to know the relationship between her and Prithvi. He walks up to her and she immediately recognises him due to his status.

