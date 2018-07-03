In the previous episode, Sherlyn goes to the doctor to talk about her abortion. Prithvi starts shouting at the doctor and he is sent out. Preeta and Karan rush to the hospital to understand Sherlyn’s truth. Akshay comes home and asks Kareena to pay attention to Kritika and his wedding. Kareena agrees.

9:30pm- Sameer and Srishti are leaving the house as they are going somewhere. Mahesh stops them. Srishti teses Sameer asking whether he has an affair with someone. Sameer tells her that she’ll be the first one to know if that be the case. Sherlyn’s mom comes to the Luthra house and Srishti taunts her about Sherlyn and Prithvi’s link. She asks her to remain away from Sherlyn. Kareena comes and asks her to come along and talk to Srishti.

9:35pm- Prithvi starts fighting with the ward boys. Sherlyn tries to cover up for her attitude saying that they are just mood swings. Karan and Preeta are on their way to the hospital. Karan is thankful to Preeta for giving him such a nice piece of information. Karan asks Preeta what she would do once her wedding is called off. Karan suggests her to take her time before picking out a boy for herself. Karan asks her what her preferences for a man would be.

9:41pm- Sameer and Srishti call out to Karan to tell him that they have figured out that Sherlyn’s mom knows something about Karan and Preeta. Sameer tells her that he’d go and see why Karan is not responding. The doctor does not agree to abort Sherlyn’s pregnancy till she is sure about what is happening and till she has confirmation from the Luthra family. Sherlyn tries to coax the doctor telling her that she wants to give birth in the future but this is not the right time for her as she is ambitious. The doctor reluctantly agrees to go ahead and abort her pregnancy.

9:50pm- Neel’s brother calls Prithvi and tells him that his brother is in trouble because of him and he owes him a lot of money in order to help him bail Neel. Prithvi disagrees to give any money to him.

9:57pm- Preeta starts fighting with Karan as it is because of him that her dupatta is torn. Prithvi sees them fighting outside the hospital.

