Kundali Bhagya 3 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta is threatened Preeta is threatened by local goons on her way back to her house from the market. Their head says that he'll make sure they take revenge from her family for his brother's ill treatment,

In the previous episode, Prithvi taunts Karan about his failure to stop Preeta and his engagement. Karan is still not deterred and says that he’ll make sure that they don’t get married. Rishabh and Karan, both, are very displeased at the fact that Preeta has gotten engaged to Prithvi. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that Tapsee has threatened to bring forth his truth.

9:30pm- Sherlyn is scared as to what would happen if Tapsee goes and tells everyone the truth. Prithvi asks her not to be tensed and believe in him that he’ll make everything alright.

9:32pm- Preeta has come out for some work and Karan calls her. Preeta says that she’s busy and tries to hang up. She drops her bag just when Karan reaches where she is. Karan helps her pick things up and offers to drop her home.

9:34pm- Preeta asks Karan to behave politely with her and Karan does not want to listen to her rant so he turns up the volume of the music in his car. Preeta has to keep quiet now. Preeta reaches home and sees a few gangsters blocking their way. She says that she’ll walk to her home.

9:40pm- Preeta is angry at Karan as he tears her dupatta. Karan drives off in rage, pissed at how Preeta does not understand his good intentions.

9:42pm- Preeta is walking to her house when these gangsters start taunting her. She is about to slap one of the guys when his friend comes and stops her, asking her to not cross her limits.

9:48pm- This friend of his holds her by her hand and threatens her. He asks her to think before she speaks. He says that he’ll make sure he takes revenge from her family.

9:50pm- Preeta reaches home in anger, shouts at Srishti and Sarla who are arguing and storms off to her room. Biji wonders what has happened to her.

9:51pm- Prithvi is restlessly thinking of a way to shut Tapsee up. Prithvi asks Sherlyn to give him the contacts to of the man who kidnapped Tapsee’s mother so that they can get her kidnapped too.

9:56pm- Sherlyn calls him and he is one of those three people who teased Preeta. Unaware of who’s work he has to do, the guy agrees to do their work.

9:57pm- Preeta apologises to Sarla for her behaviour. She asks her what the matter is and Preeta tells her about the entire incident.

