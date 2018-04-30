Kundali Bhagya 30 April Full Episode Written Updates: Tapsee testifies the video Karan shows Prithvi's video to everyone and calls Tapsee to testify what they saw in the video. However, Tapsee turns around the story in a manner in which Prithvi seems innocent.

In the previous episode, Karan plays Prithvi’s video at the engagement party. Everyone is shocked seeing Prithvi and Tapsee in such a position in the video. Sarla demands answers. Meanwhile, Tapsee runs away from the room, wanting to tell everyone about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s plan.

9:30pm- Karan slaps Prithvi in a fit of anger as Prithvi is about to say something wrong about him and Preeta. Rishabh asks Prithvi not to utter any nonsense against Preeta. Biji asks Preeta to speak up for herself and ask question to Prithvi.

9:33pm- Preeta gathers courage and asks Prithvi who this girl is and what their relationship is. Prithvi denies knowing Tapsee and says that the video is morphed. Prithvi tries to prove his innocence by saying that Karan is doing all this because he dislikes Prithvi. Prithvi also suggests that Rishabh has a soft corner for Preeta.

9:37pm- Rishabh tells Prithvi that they hate him but Prithvi says that he doesn’t care. He only cares about what the Aroras think of him. Srishti asks him why he is not answering the questions that are being asked to him. Sarla asks him to get back to answering what is asked of him.

9:41pm- Karan tells Prithvi that he is now going to bring forth Tapsee and she will unveil Prithvi’s truth to everyone. Prithvi is tensed as to what would happen if Karan sees Tapsee unconscious and Sherlyn near her.

9:48pm- Karan and Prithvi enter into a physical brawl and Rishabh asks Preeta to open her eyes and see Prithvi’s reality. He also pleads her to reconsider her decisions.

9:50pm- Tapsee comes downstairs. Preeta wonders what she will say and how either he relationship with Karan or Prithvi might alter and the impact latter will have on her family’s repute.

9:55pm- Preeta pleads Tapsee to tell her the truth. She tells Preeta that Prithvi is the cause of the wound on her hand. Tapsee tells everyone that she threatened Prithvi that she’ll kill Preeta if they get married. Sherlyn is happy that her plan is taking shape. Karan asks her to tell the truth to everyone and not this made up story.

