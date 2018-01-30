Kundali Bhagya 30 Jan 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi tries to kill Janki Janki goes to Prithvi's house when she regains her memory as she is furious. Prithvi tries to kill Janki so that she cannot let the truth out but before killing her, he tells her their entire plan. By the end of the episode, Janki manages to run out of the house and tells Prithvi that she'll go to Karan and Rishabh and tell them the truth about Prithvi and Sherlyn.

The episode begins with Janki coming to Prithvi’s room alongwith Sherlyn and asking her to wake Prithvi up. As soon as he wakes up, Janki slaps Prithvi. She is furious. Janki and Sherlyn enter into a fight and Prithvi is about to hit Janki when she threatens to kill Sherlyn with a kinfe that she is carrying. Prithvi tries to calm her down. He pretends to understand that he is at fault. But Janki is strong minded enough not to fall into the trap. Prithvi and Janki get violent and Janki falls down. Prithvi threatens to kill Janki. But he wants her not to die at once. Prithvi tells Janki that he is not interested in Preeta but in Sherlyn. Sherlyn tells Janki that she fixed Preeta’s wedding with Prithvi so that Preeta and Rishabh can stay away. Prithvi is about to stab Janki when she hits him in the groin in defence.

Srishti wakes up in the middle of the night and is thristy. She comes out of her room to drink water and sees the door open. She bolts the door but starts wondering who opened the door. She goes to Janki’s room and sees that Janki is not in her room. She wakes up Everyone and tells them Janki is nowhere to be found.

Janki tries to run away from Prithvi’s room and in the process, creates a chaos which wakes Prithvi’s mom up. His mom calls out to him. Sherlyn tries to hie Janki. Prithvi manages to cover up the shrieking noise. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that they’ll kill Janki outside the house and dump her body in a lake. Janki manages to run off from Sherlyn’s hold. She tells them that she’ll go to Karan and Rishabh and tell them the truth. Sherlyn and Prithvi are now frightened as Sherlyn can see her nightmare coming true.