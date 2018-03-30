Kundali Bhagya 30 March 2018 full Episode Written Updates: Everyone goes out for dinner Rakhi sends Karan, Rishabh and Sherlyn out for dinner in an attempt for them to reconcile with Preeta and Prithvi. However, Karan starts taunting Prithvi as soon as he joins the. Prithvi tells them about their engagement and everyone congratulates him and Preeta.

In the previous episode, Pritvhi and his mom come to Preeta’s home to fix a date for the engagement. Prithvi goes to Janki’s room on the pretext of asking Preeta out on a dinner date. He goes inside and Janki his plans to torture and insult Preeta after they get married, considering Janki cannot help any of it. Janki is in rage and just as he turns around to leave the room, she kicks him. Hearing the noise everyone comes to the room. Everyone is glad that Janki is able to move her leg.

9:30pm- Preeta is angry at the fact that Karan gets upset at even the smallest of things. Srishti comes in and asks her why she is so angry but Preeta tells her that she is excited for her date with Prithvi.

9:33pm- Rakhi asks Karan to cancel all his plans for the night as she wants him to join Rishabh and Sherlyn for dinner. She blackmails him emotionally so that he agrees to go with him at night. He agrees to join them for dinner.

9:38pm- Rakhi asks Rishabh to take Sherlyn out for dinner and Karan will also accompnay them. rishabh is glad that karan has agreed to to accompany them.

9:40pm- Srishti is looking for an auto and Sameer comes and offers her a lift which she declines.

9:43pm- Rishabh, Sherlyn and Karan go out for dinner and Karan tells Rishabh that Preeta’s engagement date has been fixed. Hearing this, Rishabh is shocked.

9:46pm- Sherlyn asks them why do they look so tensed and they evade her question. Sherlyn spots Prithvi and Preeta and asks them to come over and join them for dinner.

9:49pm- Rishabh remembers all this was a setup by Rakhi so that they can get over their differences.

9:56pm- Rishabh is glad to have Prithvi and Preeta as their guests. Preeta wonders why Karan is so upset that he is not even talking to her properly. Prithvi taunts Karan about his choice. Rishabh reconciles with Prithvi and requests him to join them for dinner.

9:58pm- Prithvi tells them that their engagement has been fixed and everyone congratulates them, except Karan. Instead, Karan questions as to why they are getting engaged so late.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App