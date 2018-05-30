Kundali Bhagya 30 May 18 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi takes dadi to hospital Preeta finds Sherlyn's necklace in Prithvi's car and wants to talk about it with him but is unable to.

In the previous episode, Preeta goes to the Luthra house for dadi’s treatment and hears Kareena shouting at Sherlyn for having lost the necklace she gifted to her. Later, Prithvi calls Preeta telling her that he is taking her shopping and coming to pick her up. Since no one is at home and dadi is unwell, Prithvi has to take her to the hospital.

9:30pm- In Prithvi’s car, Preeta finds Sherlyn’s necklace and remembers Kareena shouting at her. Preeta is shocked to see it and wonders how it reached there.

9:32pm- Sherlyn implies that Kritika must’ve stolen the necklace and when Kritiks gets infuriated, Sherlyn goes to check in the guest room.

9:34pm- Preeta wonders whether whatever Karan has been saying is right, whether Sherlyn and Prithvi are really upto something. She remembers whatever karan said about them.

9:37pm- Prithvi takes dadi inside the hospital. Preeta is about to ask him about the necklace but the doctor calls them in. Prithvi has to leave and says that he has to leave for the police station due to which Preeta thinks that he is really working hard for their family.

9:40pm- Prithvi decides to call Sherlyn but realises that his phone is with Preeta and runs inside to take it back from her. Dadi does not want Preeta to go out of the room as the doctor is treating her.

9:43pm- Sherlyn collides with a domestic help and starts shouting at him. Kritika sends him off and then taunts Sherlyn as to whether she collided with him intentionally.

9:49pm- Sherlyn calls on Prithvi’s phone and Preeta is about to pick it up when Prithvi comes in and snatches it from her hand. Preeta wants to ask about the necklace but Prithvi continues getting calls from Sherlyn. When asked, he says they are from the police station.

