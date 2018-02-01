Kundali Bhagya 31 Jan 2018 Ful Episode Written Updates: Janki runs away from Prithvi's house Janki manages to run away from Prithvi's home. Meanwhile, Srishti wakes up from her sleep and comes to the conjecture that Janki has been kidnapped. Prithvi and Sherlyn try to drive over Janki so that she dies. She falls on the road and becomes unconscious.

The episode begins with Rishabh telling Karan that he’ll go off to sleep. But now Karan feels it’s too late to go to Preeta house and decides against it. Preeta tries calling on Janki’s phone but she has left her phone behind. Srishti goes to the kitchen and sees Janki’s medicines lying on the slab. She calls Karan and tells her that Janki has been “kidnapped”. She requests Karan to come home. Srishti tries to tell Preeta and her mom the same. Karan calls Srishti and tells her to look around the house. Karan tells her that it might be that she must’ve regained her memory.

Meanwhile, Janki has run off from Prithvi’s house but she is out of breadth so she falls. She gets up and motivates herself to go ahead and tell the truth to Preeta. Prithvi and Sherlyn try to push open the door so that they can catch hold of Janki. They manage to break open the door.

Karan drives past Janki unknowingly. Srishti and Preeta also look for her in Kumkum Bhagya Hall, but all in vain. Prithvi and Sherlyn, however, manage to spot Janki on the road. Sherlyn asks Prithvi to drive over her. Janki gets injured as she falls on the road. Prithvi gets off from the car and gets furious at Janki. He challenges Janki to get up. Prithvi tries to drive over Janki but a vegetable vendor comes on the spot. He takes Janki to hospital as she is now unconscious.

Karan reaches Preeta’s house. He recalls seeing somebody in similar clothes. He realises that it must have been Janki only.