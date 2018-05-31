In the previous episode, Preeta finds Sherlyn’s necklace in Prithvi’s car. She wants to talk about it to Prithvi but is not able to. Prithvi keeps on getting Sherlyn’s call on his phone but tells Preeta that he is getting calls from the police station.

9:30pm- Sherlyn is talking to Prithvi when Rakhi comes in. Sherlyn says that she has been talking to her mom. Rakhi wants to talk to her but Sherlyn evades.

9:32pm- Kritika calls Preeta to ask about dadi. She also rants about Sherlyn’s behaviour towards her. Preeta asks her about the specifications of the necklace to be sure. Just as she is about tell Kritika about Sherlyn’s necklace, dadi calls her inside her room.

9:36pm- Karan and Rishabh come home and Rakhi tells them that dadi is in hospital. Rakhi also tells them that Sherlyn lost her necklace and Kareena is angry at Sherlyn.

9:38pm- Srishti comes to Luthra house and asks Karan about Sameer. Karan teases her. Srishti walks upto Sameer’s room to see him. She becomes anxious at the thought of seeing him. Sameer hears her standing outside his room and goes out to see her. He calls her inside the room and saves her as she is about to slip and fall.

9:47pm- Sameer apologises to Srishti as he feels it is his fault. Srishti says that it is her fault and apologises instead. They enter into a fight as to who’s fault it was. Rakhi comes in and is delighted to see them fighting so cutely.

9:50pm- Srishti gets embarrassed seeing Rakhi and leaves, saying that she has to buy something. Sameer is equally embarrassed and leaves the room. Rakhi is delighted at their bonding and wonders what God has in store for them.

9:53pm- Preeta comes back home with dadi and Karan carries her inside.

