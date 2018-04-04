Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi and Karan resolve their differences Karan offers Tapsee to help her get Prithvi back. Rishabh asks Karan and Prithvi to resolve their differences. Rakhi is glad that her plan worked out well.

In the previous episode, Karan eavesdrops Prithvi flirting with a girl and decides to find out the relationship between them. Rishabh tells Preeta that he can see how much he values her friendship. Prithvi comes back to the table and starts passing comments on Karan’s anger. Rishabh jumps to his defence. Karan goes to find the truth about Prithvi’s character through that girl.

9:26pm- Karan asks the girl why she is looking around when he is standing in front of her. She tells him that Prithvi is her ex-boyfriend. Karan tells Tapsee that Prithvi is about to get engaged to Preeta. Karan tells her that even he feels that Prithvi is not the right match for Preeta. Tapsee tells him that she wants to make Prithvi her again. Karan offers to help her.

9:29pm- Preeta spots Karan talking to Tapsee. Karan offers to drop her till outside. He is glad that now he can bring out Prithvi’s truth. Preeta is angry at Karan’s “lack of character”.

9:33pm- Preeta questions Karan but he does not respond. Rishabh asks everyone to resolve their issues and be friends. Karan and Prithvi refuse to reconcile their differences. Rishabh asks Prithvi to act like a gentleman and he agrees to resolve their differences. Preeta requests Karan to agree too.

9:37pm- Karan and Prithvi shake hands and resolve their differences.

9:43pm- Rishabh comes home and asks Karan what he is hiding from him. Rakhi comes and sends Karan to his room to sleep. Karan refuses to go.

9:45pm- Rakhi tells Karan that she’d asked Rishabh to get his and Prithvi’s differences resolved.

9:50pm- Sarla is waiting for Preeta to come back so that she can ask her what happened. Sarla asks her how the restaurant was, the food was. She asks her if they met anyone. Srishti tells Preeta that she heard Sarla talking to Rakhi and planning all this.

9:53pm- Rakhi is glad that her plan worked out well.

