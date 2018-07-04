Kundali Bhagya 4 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Karan and Preeta reach the hospital and Prithvi sees them. He tries calling Sherlyn to inform her but the doctor picks up the phone.

In the previous episode, Sherlyn convinces the doctor to abort her pregnancy. Neel’s brother calls Prithvi and demands more money from him in order to bail him out. Karan and Preeta reach the hospital but Prithvi sees them fighting outside. He is alerted.

9:30pm- Prithvi hangs up on the phone when he sees Karan and Preeta outside. Sherlyn asks Sameer for the phone charger as her phone’s battery has drained out but he wants Karan to listen to the audio in which Sherlyn’s mom indicates that she knows about her and Preeta. However, the audio is not complete. Sameer asks Srishti to go and talk to Preeta and Karan. Sameer asks Akshay where Karan is but he refuses to have seen him.

9:34pm- The doctor refuses to go ahead with the abortion as she tells her that her life will be in danger if she goes ahead with the abortion. She asks her to tell everyone about her pregnancy as they can anyway not abort the baby. Karan and Preeta go inside the hospital. The nurse at the reception asks for his autograph and Preeta asks Karan to concentrate on the work they’ve come for. The nurse, when asked, gives Preeta the details of Sherlyn’s whereabouts. Prithvi tries to think of a way to escape without coming in contact with Karan and Preeta.

9:41pm- Prithvi calls on Sherlyn’s mobile and narrates the entire plan without realising that the doctor has picked up the call. The doctor reprimands him and hangs up. She tells Sherlyn about the call and asks her to be careful with him and that she is ready to help her in case she needs her help.

9:45pm- Karan and Preeta enter into a verbal brawl as Karan wants her to accept that she feels jealous when other girls surround him. Preeta disagrees.

9:58pm- Prithvi calls Sherlyn and tells her that Karan and Preeta are in the hospital and asks her to play her charm and get the doctor tight lipped.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More