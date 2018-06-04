Kundali Bhagya 4 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Karan tries to prove Preeta innocent Karan tries to prove Preeta innocent by attacking Sherlyn and trying to bring out her truth.

In the previous episode, Karan comes up with a plan to give back Sherlyn her necklace. He says Preeta found the necklace and took it home by mistake. Kareena and Sherlyn believe that Preeta might have robbed it. they taunt her and others are shocked as to what is happening.

9:30pm- Sherlyn asks Rishabh to take her side as he is about to get married to her. Rishabh responds saying that he is not yet married to her so he does not owe her anything.

9:31pm- Preeta is in tears and is concerned about her family’s reputation. Karan promises her that he’ll mend everything. He apologises to her. Preeta thinks that Sherlyn and Kareena will leave no stone unturned to taunt her. He promises that he’ll make everyone take back their words.

9:34pm- Sarla and Biji are preparing for lunch. Srishti comes and asks them to help her move the furniture so that she can paint her room. Sameer comes home and Sarla complains to him that Srishti is painting the walls of her room with the same colour. Sameer offers to help her.

9:38pm- Karan goes to talk to Sherlyn and teach her a lesson. Kareena asks Rakhi to take Sherlyn’s side and asks Rishabh to do the same.

9:40pm- Karan asks Kareena and Sherlyn to confirm whether the necklace is hers only. Karan tells Sherlyn that is Preeta starts speaking, Sherlyn won’t even be able to stand where she is standing. Karan starts speaking out the truth. He asks Sherlyn why her necklace was in Prithvi’s car. Everyone is shocked.

9:43pm- Sherlyn is dumbfounded and fumbles that she does not know how it reached there. Dadi comes in and says that she saw Preeta picking up the necklace from Prithvi’s car when they were going to the hospital.

9:48pm- Preeta is glad that dadi is backing her up. At his home, Prithvi is angry that Sherlyn is not picking up her phone.

9:55pm- Rakhi points out how Sherlyn taunted Preeta despite knowing that she left it in Prithvi’s car. Kareena still does not believe Preeta. Dadi and Rakhi want to know the truth and Mahesh suggests that they call Prithvi home.

9:59pm- Preeta is thankful to Karan for being such a nice friend.

